CMPort's Specialized Training Program Culminates at Emotional Closing Ceremony

That common cause, according to CMPort Managing Director Bai Jingtao, was a transformative one. "I believe this training experience offered much more than port-, shipping-, or free trade zone-related insights," Dr. Bai said in a speech as he joined the 28 trainees from 13 countries, who participated in the program. "More importantly, it provided a learning platform where ideas were exchanged and knowledge was shared."

A publicly-traded company since 1992, CMPort remains China's largest public port operator, having handled an annual container volume of 95.77 million TEUs in 2016. In pursuit of its publicly announced mission to become a "world's leading comprehensive port service provider", the state-owned company has been committed to strengthening its international status.

C Blue, whose title was inspired by the Chinese phrase for "shaping our blue dream", aims to "offer foreign countries the environment, resources and platform they need to nurture top leadership talents," as suggested by the program's promotional material. At its closing ceremony last Friday, several participants reported during interviews that the program indeed lived up to its promises.

"To see such a large country achieve such rapid growth is really exciting," said Kristina Gontier, who works for the Lithuanian Ministry of Transport, as she completed her training.

Throughout C Blue's four-week run, trainees were able to enjoy a comprehensive learning experience that combined theory with practice. Business lectures given by experts from various fields such as Port Operations, Logistics, and Free Trade Zone Development complemented diverse, active field visits to enhance participants'attributes as both industry specialists and general decision-makers.