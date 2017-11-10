Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

The Testing Lab of Hengtong Optic-Electric is Authorized by TUV Rheinland

Press Releases
November 10, 9:30 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

SUZHOU, China, Nov. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hi-trust Transmission Line laboratory of Hengtong Optic-Electric is authorized (hereinafter referred to as the lab) by TUV Rheinland which is the first one in China.

TUV Rheinland in Germany, with a history of over 140 years represents a world-famous third-party certification authority. Being labeled with TUV logos symbols the products of safety and excellent performance and gaining recognition from customers.

The examination and verification process conducted by a team of experts from TUV Rheinland lasted for over two months. Finally the lab passed successfully and became the first-ever TUV Rheinland authorized testing lab in China. This marks the testing equipment, personnel level, operation process and comprehensive level of the lab has reached the international leading level.

The authorizing ceremony was held in the Hengtong Gloria Hotel on 6 November, which is a milestone for Hengtong even for Chinese wire & cable companies to go into the international market.  

In the conference on the international standards of electric wires held at the same time, experts from TUV Rheinland analyzed the CE-CPR instruction on cable products, industrial robots and new energy cable standards enforced in European market. According to the CPR instruction, cables and power wires used in buildings must cater to related laws and regulations of EU 305/2011 (Construction Products Regulation) from July, 2017 within Europe. According to EN50575:2014+A1:2016, cable products including power cables, control cables and telecommunications cables must be categorized after being tested on the base of the standards.

Sun Yixing, President of Hengtong Group, Xue Mengchi, Deputy General Manager of Hengtong Optic-electric, Lutz Frankholz, Executive Director of TUV Rheinland and Xu Shu, General Manager of TUV Rheinland Commercial Product Services presented the ceremony and delivered speeches.

Present at the ceremony were also public media including Science and Technology Daily, Xinhua Daily, and Suzhou local media as Suzhou Daily, Suzhou TV station, Wujiang Daily, Wujiang TV station and also industry media including China Post, C114, Photoelectric Communication, Telecommunications Network and CNII.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: India's Russian submarine leak and Russia-US ties 'beyond repair'
2
MP vows Russia’s foreign agent law will have ‘just as much bite’ on media as in US
3
NATO practices nuclear weapons use procedures on its eastern flank, Russian top brass says
4
Some 74,000 tickets already sold for Russia-Argentina friendly football match in Moscow
5
Siemens mulls supplying turbines to Russia's energy facilities
6
Syrian military backed by Russian air power free last IS stronghold
7
This week in photos: Quokka selfie, Brazilian bridge jump and Thai king laid to rest
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама