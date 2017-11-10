Back to Main page
Roscongress Foundation opens Russia House in Davos

Press Releases
November 10, 11:17 UTC+3
Moscow, 2017, November, 10 /Roscongress/. Advisor to the President of the Russian Federation Anton Kobyakov held a meeting in Moscow with a delegation from the World Economic Forum, during which the sides discussed cooperation as part of the Russia House project in Davos.

During the meeting, it was noted that the recently appointed Chairman of the World Economic Forum, former Norwegian Foreign Minister Børge Brende, supported the Russia House project, which serves as a platform to promote Russian initiatives among representatives of international business and official circles who get together in Davos, Switzerland, during the World Economic Forum (22-26 January 2018).

Following the signing at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 of a memorandum of cooperation between the Roscongress Foundation and the World Economic Forum International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation, Russia House was granted the status of the official Russian residence.

“Our objective is to draw attention to Russia as a country in which investors can realize their most ambitious projects. Russia House was conceived as a platform to stimulate dialogue among business circles, demonstrate Russia’s openness to joint working, and promote Russian culture and traditions on the international stage”, said Advisor to the President of the Russian Federation Anton Kobyakov.

“The Russia House project is a multi-format space whose status and technical capabilities will enable project partners to hold open and private business events of all types, including panel sessions, business breakfasts, lunches, and dinners, meetings, and presentations, and to take part in a cultural and sports programme. In addition, Russia House will include a comfortable meeting facility for business meetings”, highlighted Roscongress Foundation CEO Alexander Stuglev.

For more information, please visit the official event website: http://houserussia.com/en/.

Roscongress Foundation - a major organizer of congress and exhibition events

The Roscongress Foundation was founded in 2007 with the aim of facilitating the development of Russia’s economic potential and strengthening the country’s image by organizing conventions, exhibitions, and public events. The Foundation develops substantive content for such events, providing companies and organizations with advice, information, and expert guidance, and offering comprehensive evaluation, analysis, and coverage of the Russian and global economic agendas. It offers administrative services and promotional support for business projects and helps to attract investment, including in the form of public-private partnerships.

Today, its annual programme includes events held from Montevideo to Vladivostok, offering an opportunity to bring together global business leaders, experts, the media, and government officials in one place, creating favourable conditions for dialogue and the promotion of new ideas and projects, and assisting in the creation of social enterprise and charity projects.

www.roscongress.org

 

