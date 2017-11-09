Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

DropDeck.io - The Future of Funding is AI-driven, Decentralized, and Incentivized

Press Releases
November 09, 15:26 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

SINGAPORE, Nov. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/. "Everyone wants to fund promising companies. DropDeck wants to remove the barriers that keep average funders away from the greatest opportunities," said the CEO Alon Vo, "There are a lot of existing platforms for you to do that, but we want to build your favorite one. DropDeck is the one-stop shop that changes the way people fund companies worldwide."

More and more companies are running ICOs, mostly operating overseas. Doing due diligence and verifying sources can be challenging. Some platforms rate and rank ICOs, but how the ratings are made, what they are based on, and by whom are often a blackbox. DropDeck seeks to fix this problem.

DropDeck prioritizes inclusion and decentralizes the funding process to the extreme. Anyone can participate in funding, searching for promising companies, evaluating people, performing due diligence, and enforcing repayment. A.I. algorithms are utilized to rate and rank all participants. The consensus mechanism makes sure only the best performing ones are eligible for participation and reward. Token rewards and smart contracts incentivize all participants to do their best to fund companies and reward funders. In the IBM Watson AI XPRIZE competition, DropDeck earned recognition and support from world-class AI experts, and made findings in complementing AI applications with blockchain features.

The market for funding ICOs, startups, and SMEs is over $300 billion. As capital flows into the DropDeck economy, the token value will increase exponentially. Up to half of the revenue in tokens will be burned, increasing the token value by depleting the total supply. Also the team and advisors have been working with 15 exchanges to guarantee token liquidity.

DropDeck quickly sold all private sales with no marketing, raising 3,300 ETH.

To participate in the Whitelist Presale, supporters are required to register by November 20th at https://DropDeck.io/whitelist.

Bitcointalk ANN ThreadBounty CampaignMediumTelegramTwitterFacebookDropDeck.io.

WHITE PAPERS:

  • English:https://bit.ly/DDWPver2
  • Chinese:https://bit.ly/DDWPChinese
  • Korean:https://bit.ly/DDWPKorean
  • Spanish:https://bit.ly/DDWPSpanish
  • Russian:https://bit.ly/DDWPRussian
  • Vietnamese:https://bit.ly/DDWPVNese
  • Turkish:https://bit.ly/DDWPTurkish

OFFICIAL LINKS:

  • Official Website: https://DropDeck.io
  • Official Whitelist: https://DropDeck.io/whitelist
  • Official Blog: https://medium.com/dropdeck
  • Official Telegram Channel: https://t.me/dropdeck
  • Official Telegram Supergroup: https://t.me/joinchat/FkbmT0JJD2sOsL79fiAlQg
  • Official Twitter: https://twitter.com/dropdeckio
  • Official Facebook: https://facebook.com/dropdeck
  • Official Bitcointalk ANN Thread: https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2255643
  • Official Bounty campaign: https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2275147
  • Official Discord: https://discord.gg/XDc785E
  • Official Kakaotalk: https://open.kakao.com/o/gChBCmC

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/600815/dropdeck_promo.jpg

CONTACT: Alon Vo, alon@dropdeck.io / team@dropdeck.io, +84903726288, Telegram: alonmust

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
IOC slaps ‘life ban’ on 4 more Russian skiers, annuls their 2014 Olympics results — source
2
Press review: India's Russian submarine leak and Russia-US ties 'beyond repair'
3
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber prototype to perform debut flight in 2018
4
Diplomat explains reasons behind Kiev's speculation about severing ties with Russia
5
Russia slaps entry ban on Canadians who intentionally damaged bilateral ties
6
Russia starts development of Borei-B nuclear-powered submarines
7
Russia to start sea trials of 2nd Admiral Gorshkov-class multirole frigate next summer
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама