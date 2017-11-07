Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Takata Encourages Creditors to Visit TKRestructuring.com/PPIC Website

Press Releases
November 07, 9:00 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

WILMINGTON, Delaware, Nov. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/. On June 25, 2017 (the "Petition Date"), TK Holdings Inc. and certain of its affiliates (collectively, the "Debtors") filed chapter 11 cases (the "Chapter 11 Cases") in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the "Bankruptcy Court"). The Debtors are subsidiaries of Takata Corporation, a Japanese corporation engaged in the manufacture and sale of automotive components, including airbag inflators. Takata Corporation filed a bankruptcy proceeding in Japan.

The Debtors encourage individuals who own, or may have owned, vehicles equipped with certain airbag inflators manufactured by the Debtors or their affiliates that contain phase-stabilized ammonium nitrate ("PSAN Inflators") to visit the website tkrestructuring.com/PPIC and carefully review information about the Chapter 11 Cases and the process for filing a proof of claim against the Debtors. Information on this website is available in 22 languages, and interested individuals may register their email addresses to receive notifications of important developments in the Chapter 11 Cases.

The Bankruptcy Court has established the following deadlines for filing proofs of claim against the Debtors:

(a) For claims against any of the Debtors other than (i) claims of Governmental Units (as defined below) and (ii) claims that relate to or arise from PSAN Inflators manufactured by the Debtors of their affiliates prior to the Petition Date ("PPIC Claims"), the deadline to file a proof of claim is November 27, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time);

(b) For PPIC Claims, the deadline to file a proof of claim is December 27, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time); and

(c) For claims against any Debtor asserted by a governmental unit (as defined in Bankruptcy Code section 101(27)), the deadline to file a proof of claim is December 22, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) (the "Governmental Bar Date").

Individuals should contact their local dealership to determine if they have a PSAN Inflator. For more information about recalls of PSAN Inflators (including information about obtaining a replacement inflator), visit www.AirbagRecall.comhttps://www.nhtsa.gov/recall-spotlight/takata-air-bagshttp://www.tc.gc.ca/eng/motorvehiclesafety/safevehicles-defectinvestigations-1433.htmlhttp://www.mlit.go.jp/en/jidosha/vehicle_recall_17.html, respond to the recall notice (to the extent you received one), or contact your local dealership.  The Chapter 11 Cases should not impact the ability of drivers to get replacements for recalled PSAN Inflators free of charge.

CONTACT:  Jamie Tully, Sard Verbinnen & Co, Takata-SVC@SARDVERB.com, 212.687.8080

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's top diplomat stresses US 'responsible' for Ukrainian leadership's behavior
2
Argentine football star Messi arrives in Moscow for friendly match with Russia
3
Russia’s long-range precision weapons prove high efficiency in Syria — defense minister
4
Russian journalists wounded in Syria return home
5
Moscow hopes to avoid Russia's non-participation in 2018 Winter Olympics — Kremlin
6
Kremlin comments on US potentially funneling weapons to Kiev
7
Sirius experiment: 17 days of 'flight to the Moon' and 38 hours without sleep
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама