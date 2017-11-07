Back to Main page
Tiens Group selected into China's National Brand Publicity Project

Press Releases
November 07, 9:00 UTC+3
BEIJING, Nov. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/. Tianjin-headquartered but globally active Tiens Group was selected into National Brand Publicity Project of Xinhua News Agency on October 31 in Beijing.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/597573/Tiens_Group.jpg

Tiens is the 17th corporate member of the project, launched by China's state Xinhua News Agency to strengthen the country's economic competitiveness through building famous Chinese brands both at home and overseas.  

Liu Zhengrong, vice president and secretary general of Xinhua News Agency, and Li Jinyuan, chairman and president of Tiens, attended the signing ceremony between the two parties on October 31.

Tiens entered international markets only two years after its founding in coastal Tianjin by Mr. Li Jinyuan in 1995. An international conglomerate boasting industrial, commercial and financial capital with stakes in fields spanning biological technology, health management, hospitality industry, tourism, education, e-commerce and financial investment, Tiens has branches in 110 countries and regions with business influences in more than 190 countries.

The Chinese self-made private international company, by partnering up with world's top enterprises, has built a business empire, mainly outside China, based on a great variety of creative products on healthcare and skincare, cosmetics and household items.

According to Tiens, it boasts a stable consumer base of 40 million families around the world.

Comparing the company to be one as united as a "clenched fist" and able to "embrace the whole world when its arms are opened", Tiens' Mr. Li Jinyuan eyes a global business network excluding no country, pointing out high on the company's agenda lie three tasks, namely, further globalization, more solid business platforms, and broader growth room.

Tiens seems to be shifting part of its focus back into China, erecting a comprehensive university in Tianjin, close neighbor to Beijing.

By partnering up with Xinhua, whose news outlets are scattered across China and over 180 countries of the world, Tiens might achieve balanced influences both at home and abroad.

Image Attachments Links: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=300044

CONTACT: Mr. Han, Tel: +86-10-8805-1148

 
