Infortrend Announced the Flagship Unified Storage System "EonStor GS 5000 Series"

Press Releases
November 07, 9:00 UTC+3
NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, Nov. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/. Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495) today announced its EonStor GS family flagship "EonStor GS 5000 series. Featuring new hardware architecture with higher computing power and multiple host boards for excellent connectivity, it offers unprecedented top-class performance, exceptional storage expandability, and connection flexibility, making it the ideal device to simultaneously run multiple applications or for mission critical applications such as high resolution video streaming.

The EonStor GS 5000 features four 8-core Intel Xeon E5 processors, enabling a random read of 700K IOPS and sequential read of 22GB/s. With 4 sets of expansion boards it can support up to 1680 drives in a single system, and 64 host ports support multiple protocols so that storage protocols can be changed according to different needs of data centers. All these features stacked in one device can dramatically lower the total cost of ownership, while also reducing the cost and complexity for storage environment deployment.

As a cloud-integrated unified storage, EonStor GS 5000 series also includes complete cloud gateway features, consolidating NAS, SAN, and cloud gateway storage into one single system to meet all storage requirements. It is especially important now that public cloud storage costs have dropped to satisfy more enterprises. Furthermore, its various storage features such as SSD Cache and Automated Storage Tiering efficiently increase overall access performance to achieve a perfect balance between budget and high performance.

"We have launched the flagship EonStor GS 5000 series to meet the ever-increasing demands of today's data storage. With high top-class performance, flexibility, and connectivity, this product can be seen as an Infortrend storage milestone for critical applications of enterprises," said Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend.

For more details about the EonStor GS 5000 series, please click here.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more Information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc., other trademarks property of their respective owners.

Infortrend Europe Ltd.
Alex Young 
Tel: +44-1256-305-220 
E-mail: marketing.eu@infortrend.com

