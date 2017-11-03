SPECTRE.ai Eliminates Broker Fraud Through a Smart Options Trading Platform

Security services detain plotters of arsons on Russian national holidaySociety & Culture November 03, 14:30
Russia’s intelligence chief: October 1917 revolutionary events no longer split societySociety & Culture November 03, 14:16
Void discovered inside Pyramid of Khufu requires examination — analystScience & Space November 03, 13:52
Russian iPhone X buyers rush to resell brand-new devices on internet at sky-high pricesSociety & Culture November 03, 13:24
Press review: Silicon Valley caves to Deep State’s Russia fever and Moldova eyes NATO bidPress Review November 03, 13:00
Kremlin welcomes Ovechkin’s intention to support PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 03, 12:55
Russia's top diplomat hopes social networks will not yield to US pressureRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 03, 12:41
US actions near Syria's al-Tanf may qualify as 'war crime'— Russian top brassWorld November 03, 9:35
Most Moscow hotel reservations for FIFA 2018 World Cup made by fans from US, China, MexicoSport November 03, 8:51
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
LAS VEGAS, Nov. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- SPECTRE.ai (Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is the world's first brokerless, financial trading platform with an embedded, autonomous decentralized liquidity pool funded by Pre-launch investors, that acts as a counter-party to all trades.
Through the elimination of the broker, SPECTRE.ai improves upon the element of mistrust in financial trading, in several ways;
For each trade that takes place on the SPECTRE.ai platform, the SPECTRE team receives a 2% technology fee on the value of the trade, while another 2% is paid out proportionally to early Pre-Launch investors.
Additionally, SPECTRE.ai aims to offer its users a unique feature that involves a technology that learns user behavior patterns and will predict the likelihood of trading mistakes and will actually issue a warning.
"Unlike trading platforms out there today, SPECTRE.ai has a range of trader protection algorithms which help with emotion control, risk management, trade opportunity recognition and the ability to track one's stats including strengths and weaknesses through time. SPECTRE.ai learns the trader's weaknesses over time and alerts them when they are about to make a silly mistake."
- As seen in the landing page text at www.spectre.ai
Progress
The public alpha went live in September 2017 and the connection to the live Ethereum mainnet environment is scheduled for the first quarter of 2018. Access will be made available on www.spectre.ai.
Media Contact
Cheryl Buckingham
+44 7540 187 313
team@spectre.ai
www.spectre.ai
The SPECTRE AI Whitepaper
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/596671/Spectre_AI_Logo.jpg