The first battery energy storage power plant in China has been put into operation

Muscovites rush to get new iPhone X, sell spots in lineSociety & Culture November 02, 16:37
Russian strategic bombers wipe out terrorists’ arms depots in SyriaMilitary & Defense November 02, 16:01
Chechnya head suggests it’s high time Lenin be properly laid to restSociety & Culture November 02, 15:12
Russia rejects possibility of chemical agents’ use in Khan Shaykhun from Syrian aircraftMilitary & Defense November 02, 14:48
Kremlin condemns ‘detrimental’ exterritorial reach of Washington’s anti-Russia sanctionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 02, 14:41
Lenin reburial is not on Kremlin’s agenda, spokesman saysSociety & Culture November 02, 14:27
MP slams Pentagon explanation on harvesting Russians’ biomarkers as ‘fairy tale’Russian Politics & Diplomacy November 02, 14:11
Press review: What Putin negotiated in Iran and why US Senate grilled social media giantsPress Review November 02, 13:00
Court rejects Siemens bid to waive 'Crimean turbines' lawsuitBusiness & Economy November 02, 12:10
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Modularized and Pre-installed Battery Energy Storage Power Plant of Four Seas (Suzhou) Food Co., Ltd. made by Narada has been put into operation recently. This is the first modular pre-installed energy storage station in China.
This Modularized and Pre-installed Battery Energy Storage Power Plant is located inside the factory of Four Seas in Suzhou, and the scale of the project is 250KW/1MWH, which covers 45m2, and the expected life is 10 years.
The commissioning work have already been done in the factory. It can be operated while it is connected to the grid.
The Modularized and Pre-installed Battery Energy Storage Power Plant reduces the load of the main power network by discharging at peak periods and increasing power utilization rate at non-peak period through charging the system.
The operation of the Modularized and Pre-installed Battery Energy Storage Power Plant indicates the advanced technology and the rapid development of Narada on the energy storage market.
Narada specializes in the high-end Industrial Battery field, with over over 20 years of experience. It is one of the largest companies listed on Energy Storage Industry in China.
Tel: +86-571-5662-3712
E-mail: intl@narada.biz
Web: www.naradapower.com
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/594786/Narada_Power.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/594785/Narada_Power2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/594784/Narada_Power3.jpg
CONTACT: Xin Du, +86-152-1338-8308, duxin@narada.biz