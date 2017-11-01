MCI Acquires FLOWTRONEX And WET (Water Equipment Technologies)

Russia may use Su-34 bomber to develop one-seat attack aircraftMilitary & Defense November 01, 11:59
Crimea’s pipeline breaks down second time in one dayBusiness & Economy November 01, 11:02
Diplomat warns US will be responsible for potential collapse of Iran nuclear dealRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 01, 10:38
Shinzo Abe re-elected as Japan’s prime ministerWorld November 01, 9:06
Russia and China mull integrating national payment systemsBusiness & Economy November 01, 8:53
Russia’s youth ombudsperson sees no reason to renew adoption deal with USSociety & Culture November 01, 8:37
Prime minister hopes Russian-Chinese trade will soon hit $100 billionBusiness & Economy November 01, 8:00
Syria chemical probe report ‘amateurish’ — Russia's UN missionWorld November 01, 6:38
US top diplomat, Russian ambassador discuss Ukraine, Syria, North Korea — statementRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 01, 4:09
DALLAS, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- MCI, a leader in the design and manufacturing of industrial control products, electrical enclosures, turf, and municipal pump stations, today announced that it has acquired the FLOWTRONEX and Water Equipment Technologies (WET) product brands from XYLEM, INC., formerly part of ITT Industries. The Flowtronex and WET brands have been serving golf, landscape, agriculture, and water treatment packages worldwide for over 40 years.
