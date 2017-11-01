Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Hengtong Marine is Honoured by a Global Performance Excellence Award

Press Releases
November 01, 9:00 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

SUZHOU, China, Oct. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Pacific Quality Organization (APQO) announced the results of the 2017 Global Excellent Performance Award (GPEA). Hengtong Marine Cable Systems Co., Ltd. was honored by the Global Excellent Management Performance Award (World Class) for its quality management culture. It became the only organization in the medium and small company categories worldwide to receive the award this year. The GPEA is the only formal international recognition of performance/business excellence and only 227 organizations achieved the three rigorous categories of this award since 2000. Hengtong has been presented with this world class award for the second time. It previously received the same award in 2015.

APQO was established in Beijing in 1985, with the participation of quality organizations from 51 countries. It is an autonomous, non-political and non-profit scientific and technological organization in the Asia-Pacific region.

Companies that apply for the GPEA must achieve the National Quality Award of the member states of the Asia-Pacific quality organization, which sets a high quality standard and provides a platform for international competition. This prestigious award proves that Hengtong Marine has quality management systems which meet international standards.

At the award conference, Hengtong Marine was invited to participate in the panel discussions and to share insights about its quality and performance management strategy with member states.

As the leading enterprise of optical communication, Hengtong has always attached great importance to product quality and standardized management, and gradually introduced GB/T19580 Excellent Performance Management business operations mode in 2009 and developed the "Big Quality" system.

In recent years, successful implementation of national strategies has succeeded to "Promote the transformation of China's manufacturing to China's creative manufacturing, China's speed to China's quality, China's products to China's brand". For instance, "China Manufacturing 2025", "Internet +" and "The Belt and Road".

  By taking the lead in promoting the implementation of

  • Intelligent Plant,
  • Lean manufacturing,
  • Management Information "Three Smart Enterprises",
  • Improved Efficiency,
  • Reduced Costs,
  • Promoted personalized customization and flexible production, these strategies have helped the company get better and be recognized as a quality driven enterprise by following awards:
    • the GPEA,
    • The highest government honor in China's quality field - China's Quality Award Nomination,
    • China's Export Quality Safety Demonstration Enterprise,
    • National Quality Benchmarking.

CONTACT: Qian Cuihong, +86-512-6395-7334, qiancuihong@htgd.com.cn

 
 
{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Crimea’s pipeline breaks down second time in one day
2
Astana hopes all agreements reached at Syria talks will be implemented
3
Russia may use Su-34 bomber to develop one-seat attack aircraft
4
Russia and China mull integrating national payment systems
5
Russia may close airspace to Dutch aircraft — media
6
Russian submarine delivers cruise missile strike on terrorists in Syria
7
Russia hopes Syria will be liberated from terrorists in one or two months
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама