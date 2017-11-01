Hengtong Marine is Honoured by a Global Performance Excellence Award

Russia may use Su-34 bomber to develop one-seat attack aircraftMilitary & Defense November 01, 11:59
Crimea’s pipeline breaks down second time in one dayBusiness & Economy November 01, 11:02
Diplomat warns US will be responsible for potential collapse of Iran nuclear dealRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 01, 10:38
Shinzo Abe re-elected as Japan’s prime ministerWorld November 01, 9:06
Russia and China mull integrating national payment systemsBusiness & Economy November 01, 8:53
Russia’s youth ombudsperson sees no reason to renew adoption deal with USSociety & Culture November 01, 8:37
Prime minister hopes Russian-Chinese trade will soon hit $100 billionBusiness & Economy November 01, 8:00
Syria chemical probe report ‘amateurish’ — Russia's UN missionWorld November 01, 6:38
US top diplomat, Russian ambassador discuss Ukraine, Syria, North Korea — statementRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 01, 4:09
SUZHOU, China, Oct. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Pacific Quality Organization (APQO) announced the results of the 2017 Global Excellent Performance Award (GPEA). Hengtong Marine Cable Systems Co., Ltd. was honored by the Global Excellent Management Performance Award (World Class) for its quality management culture. It became the only organization in the medium and small company categories worldwide to receive the award this year. The GPEA is the only formal international recognition of performance/business excellence and only 227 organizations achieved the three rigorous categories of this award since 2000. Hengtong has been presented with this world class award for the second time. It previously received the same award in 2015.
APQO was established in Beijing in 1985, with the participation of quality organizations from 51 countries. It is an autonomous, non-political and non-profit scientific and technological organization in the Asia-Pacific region.
Companies that apply for the GPEA must achieve the National Quality Award of the member states of the Asia-Pacific quality organization, which sets a high quality standard and provides a platform for international competition. This prestigious award proves that Hengtong Marine has quality management systems which meet international standards.
At the award conference, Hengtong Marine was invited to participate in the panel discussions and to share insights about its quality and performance management strategy with member states.
As the leading enterprise of optical communication, Hengtong has always attached great importance to product quality and standardized management, and gradually introduced GB/T19580 Excellent Performance Management business operations mode in 2009 and developed the "Big Quality" system.
In recent years, successful implementation of national strategies has succeeded to "Promote the transformation of China's manufacturing to China's creative manufacturing, China's speed to China's quality, China's products to China's brand". For instance, "China Manufacturing 2025", "Internet +" and "The Belt and Road".
By taking the lead in promoting the implementation of
