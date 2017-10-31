LONGi Selected into "New China Nifty 50" by Goldman Sachs

LONGi, the world's largest manufacturer of monocrystalline silicon products, has been acclaimed by the capital market and become the world's largest photovoltaic manufacturer.

LONGi's stock price trend and potential value reflect the growing demand for monocrystalline PV products stimulated by the growth of distributed PV, the expansion of Top Runner Program, and the development of poverty alleviation photovoltaic projects in the industry. Facing the fierce competition in the photovoltaic industry, on the one hand, LONGi has been expanding the capacity to address the robust market demand. On the other hand, LONGi has continuously improved the technical level of monocrystalline silicon wafer, cell and module with technology as the core competitiveness, and its monocrystalline product technology has always been in the industry leading position. It is these factors that have made LONGi the only enterprise in the new energy industry which was selected into the "New China Nifty 50" list of Goldman Sachs.