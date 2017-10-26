Back to Main page
Hainan Stole the Spotlight at 2017 Montreal International Tourism and Travel Show

Press Releases
October 26, 14:07 UTC+3
HAIKOU, China, Oct. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/. On the morning of October 20, the two-day 2017 Montreal International Tourism and Travel Show rang up the curtain in Place Bonaventure.

As the largest comprehensive tourism exhibition in Canada, Montreal International Tourism and Travel Show has been held for 29 sessions till now. With over 400 travel organizations worldwide (travel bureaus, tourism associations, travel agencies and airlines) involved and 1,000-odd activities covering seminars, delicacy fairs, cultural performances, etc., the 2017 Montreal International Tourism and Travel Show attracted nearly 40,000 practitioners and visitors.

China National Tourist Office, Toronto led the travel organizations in Hainan Province, Guangdong Province, Shandong Province and Tibet Autonomous Region to participate in this show, in a bid to promote the image of "Beautiful China" and attract more tourists from North America.

The exhibitors from Hainan Province, including the representative of Hainan Travel Promotion Center Co., Ltd., were led by Zhou Jiansong, Deputy Director of Policy and Regulation Division of Hainan Tourism Development Commission.

With the background of coastal scenery, the booth of Hainan Province provided detailed tourist maps in English, foldout posters, and various souvenirs, such as fridge magnets and bookmarks.

The booth was visited by a flow of Canadians for consultation and interaction, and receives overwhelming favorable comments. Canadians and visitors from other countries were more than happy to envisage their wonderful trip to Hainan Province after seeing tourism products of Hainan Province at the booth.

CONTACT: Ms. Li, Tel: 86 10 63073114

