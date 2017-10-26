The 2017 World's Best Workplaces Invest in Human Capital to Assure Future Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work and FORTUNE today announced their annual ranking of the 25 World's Best Workplaces showcasing how the best workplaces investing in their people, resulting in a strong sense of pride among employees, thus solidifying opportunities for growth.

The 25 companies that make up the 2017 World's Best outshined the rest in their commitment to continuous improvement and forward-thinking approach to company culture. The sense of pride employees feel about working for these companies is matched by the feeling of friendliness and camaraderie, showing that great workplace culture supports performance.

"The World's Best Workplaces are impressive not only in their scale, but in how they care for and nurture employees. These companies realize that high-trust environments and high-performance cultures are not mutually exclusive, but mutually dependent," says Great Place to Work CEO, Michael C. Bush.

About the World's Best Workplaces List

The World's Best Workplaces offer the very best workplace experience according to the employees who work there. Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses from more than 10 million employees at 6,600 Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations worldwide. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual FORTUNE "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, women, diversity, small & medium companies, industries and, internationally, countries and regions. Through its culture consulting services, Great Place to Work helps its clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, retention and stock performance.

Follow Great Place to Work at greatplacetowork.net and @GPTW_Global.

In March 2018, Great Place to Work will publish a new book, "A Great Place to Work for All: Better for Business, Better for People, Better for the World".

