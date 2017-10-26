GAC Motor Named Official Service Car Provider for Fortune Global Forum 2017

"We are in admiration of GAC Motor's vision and insight to form a partnership with us," said John Needham, managing director of Fortune Global Forum, in the delivery ceremony, "Together with GAC Group, we are expecting to introduce Guangzhou to the whole world and bring more business opportunities to this city. I am sure that GAC Motor will be an important part of it." Zhu Xiaoyan, administrative officer of the organizing committee of the Fortune Global Forum 2017 also stated that the quality of reputation of GAC Motor have achieved rapid development in the past years and it has become the symbol of high-end Chinese automobile manufacturing.

GA8 were launched as GAC Motor's upmarket sedan in 2016 that takes pride in original design, top quality, five-star safety level and ultimate travel experience. It is praised for its extensive safety driving features that can help navigate, raise collision alerts and actively assist in braking.

The company's self-developed c-level high-end SUV GS8 meets the North American SUV roof anti-force standard and redefines Chinese high-end SUV market. The release of GS8 is another milestone for GAC Motor in terms of global outreach demonstrating its R&D capability and quality assurance system.

"We feel privileged to be able to help China and the city of Guangzhou host the esteemed leaders and honored guests from the world of politics and economics who will attend the Forum, one of the most influential gatherings on economic development in the world, and to demonstrate the development of Chinese automobile manufacturing," said Yu Jun, president of GAC Motor. "It is an acknowledgement of our commitment to developing premium vehicles that offer an exceptional riding experience, as well as a recognition of GAC Motor as a high-end Chinese automaker.

Launched in 1995, the Fortune Global Forum brings together world leaders and the global business heads from world's largest companies on the dynamic frontiers of international commerce. The Fortune Global Forum 2017, under the theme of "Openness & Innovation: Shaping the Global Economy", will create a valuable opportunity for global leaders, such as executives from the Fortune Global 500, to actively engage with those from China.

To learn more about the Forum and to see an agenda of the topics that will be discussed, visit: https://www.fortuneconferences.com/global-forum-2017

The company has been invited to the North American International Auto Show (NAICS), which is one of the leading stages for up-and-coming automakers from around the world, to demonstrate their technology and design, to communicate with world-renowned automobile manufacturers and demonstrate the capability of high-end Chinese manufacturing.

The company is planning on expanding into North American market no later than 2019. A series of preparation has been planned and specific products for North American market are under design to ensure that the company's products will meet the environment regulations and customers' requirement in North America.

"Participating in the Fortune Global Forum 2017 is another step along GAC Motor's journey onto the world stage and expedites its global outreach," Yu added. "Moving forward, GAC Motor will continue its investments in innovative designs for its comprehensive product line with the goal of providing even the most discerning consumers with quality and service that surpasses their expectations."

"The company is adding more distribution channels in top markets such as North America to transform from a Chinese car manufacturer to an international enterprise that applies intelligent manufacturing technology, and is building a high-end brand image as a world-class automaker that excels in research, manufacturing and sales."

About GAC Motor

A subsidiary of GAC Group, GAC Motor develops and manufactures premium quality vehicles, engines, components and auto accessories, achieving a year-to-year growth rate of 96 percent in 2016, the highest among all Chinese brands in the corresponding period. GAC Motor now ranks the highest among all Chinese brands for five consecutive years in 2017 China Initial Quality StudySM(IQS).

