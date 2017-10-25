Back to Main page
China's Dongfeng Makes a Joint Initiative with Global Partners

Press Releases
October 25, 9:00 UTC+3

Dongfeng Race Team kicks off its sailing endeavor in Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18

Share


ALICANTE, Spain, Oct. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/. Dongfeng Motor Corporation sets up its race team and names a sailboat under its Dongfeng brand to participate in the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18. On October 21, 2017, Dongfeng Motor Corporation held a press conference themed "Belt and Road With you" to call on its global partners to achieve opening up and cooperation, mutually beneficial relationship for countries and regions along the Belt and Road, as well as promote the sports of long-distance sailing and cultural exchanges.

In the press conference, Dongfeng Motor Corporation signed cooperation agreements with China COSCO Shipping Group and Belgium SMT company. Meanwhile, all crew members of Dongfeng Race Team were also unveiled with 9 of them to take the first leg.

He Wei, deputy secretary of the party committee of Dongfeng Motor Corporation Group Co., Ltd., said, "Dongfeng Motor Corporation is a Chinese brand, and also a global brand. This ocean race is very important for us. Dongfeng hopes to share resources and achieve mutual benefits and win-win with global partners and jointly promote sports of long-distance sailing through the platform of the Volvo Ocean Race."

Chinese Dongfeng is also the global Dongfeng. Dongfeng Motor Corporation is committed to becoming an internationally competitive auto company. Instead of just going out, it also makes significant efforts in localization and upgrading of its products. Going out is to seize the opportunity to export; localization is to gradually integrate into the local mainstream market and contribute to the local economic and social development so that we can gain recognition of customers and achieve efficient allocation of local resources; and upgrading is to improve the brand image and increase brand value to create a world-renowned auto brand.

From January to September this year, Dongfeng Motor Corporation exports 47,000 vehicles, an increase of 75% from the same period of last year. In the next five years, Dongfeng Motor Corporation will roll out more diverse and high-quality products to enhance the competitiveness of its brand. Dongfeng Motor Corporation's overseas dealerships will increase to 912, while its overseas after-sales service network will cover 971 outlets. Dongfeng Motor Corporation is dedicated to providing customers all over the world with premium products and more efficient services.

Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/589314/Belt_and_Road_With_you.jpg

 

CONTACT: Mr. Han, Tel: 86 10 88051148

 
