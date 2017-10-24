The Setai, Tel Aviv to Open in Early 2018

Rooted in five-star hospitality, the newest Setai will be the premier luxury destination in Tel Aviv. The hotel is located in the heart of the city, steps from the famous Clock Square and the city's coastline, at the historic site known as the "Kishle." It was originally constructed by the Turkish Empire to be a prison on the site of a historic Crusader fortress.

"We are excited to extend the prestige and sophistication of the Setai brand in Israel with our third property, The Setai, Tel Aviv," says Bruno H. de Schuyter, General Manager. "The 13th century structure that is the foundation of the new hotel is unlike any other, and we took meticulous care in preserving and infusing important historic elements into the transformation of the building. Guests will be surrounded by a unique atmosphere of 'old meets new,' while experiencing first-class amenities and services in what will be the most superior five-star hotel in Tel Aviv."

Old Meets New: Distinctive Design

The guest room collection at The Setai, Tel Aviv includes:

110 rooms and 10 suites;

A Presidential Suite extending more than 1,000 square feet, that includes a master bedroom, a guest room, a kitchen with a dining area and a spacious balcony

A selection of Deluxe, Premium Plus, Executive and Premium rooms that also feature balconies with breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea and the infinity swimming pool.

The hotel's exceptional design vision, led by the London office of Ara Design, is 'old meets new,' blending Middle Eastern and Mediterranean elements with a contemporary style. Most of the guest rooms' outer walls are the building's original stone. Oak furnishings and leather panels in the wardrobe and desk add contemporary touches, while decorative pendant lights create a welcoming illumination to guests as they enter. Contemporary is balanced with antiquity through Arabic wall patterns cascading above the beds and detailed rugs.

Separated from the bedroom by an innovative electronic LED glass partition, the bathroom can be privatized electronically at the guest's demand. Grey marble and soft lighting provide a meditative look and feel to the bathrooms, which are fully equipped with full bath and separate shower.

The Setai, Tel Aviv's unique blend of historic and modern design is also evident in the hotel's lavish public areas. Visitors will be welcomed into the reception area that is framed by vaulted ceilings and a doorway with Turkish ottoman calligraphy. Contemporary seating, chic modern furnishings and ornate carpets complete the lobby lounge area that includes a full bar surrounded by reclaimed timber from the building's original roof. Lacquered walls and grand chandeliers incorporate historic architectural details to complete the space.

Multiple courtyards and four levels of glass-paneled terraces allow visitors to take in magnificent views of the city and the sea while also indulging in the pool deck and cabanas. Below the ground level are five spacious event halls, a spa and Turkish Hammam.

A seamless blend of old and new is also captured in the various views of the city's historic landmarks and sites. Looking north from a hotel balcony, guests will see the luminous skyscrapers of Tel Aviv, while southern views offer the rustic city landscape. Gazing to the west offers the gleaming Mediterranean Sea and the coastline of Tel Aviv, while the east boasts uninterrupted views of the historic Jaffa Clock Tower, one of seven clock towers built during the Turkish Empire period.

Transforming a 13th Century Structure into Five-Star Luxury

Upon acquisition, the Nakash team commissioned comprehensive research to properly preserve the historic structure. Preservation efforts included extensive archeological digs, carried out by the Israel Antiquities Authority, which unearthed remains dating back to the Crusader Period through the Ottoman era.

Feigin Architects, an Israel-based firm, lead the architectural planning and execution of the hotel, transforming the historic site into a five-star luxury property. The hotel features elements of the original building, two additional floors, and a new wing designed to reflect the style of the historic structures. The building's enchanting history is infused throughout the hotel. A large arch at the hotel's entrance bears the seal of Abdul Hamid II, 34th sultan of the Turkish Empire, who rose to power over 100 years ago.

All historic structures that were discovered have undergone complete restoration, inside and out. The original Kishle, including wooden ceilings and ironwork, has been preserved, while wooden doors and windows have been recreated to emulate the original. Former prison yards were meticulously restored and now serve as the hotel's front and rear courtyards. All preservation was performed by restorationers and experts in stone, iron, and woodwork, adhering to the original structures.

Luxury Amenities and Offerings

Influenced by Israel-centric flavors, The Setai, Tel Aviv's innovative food and beverage offerings include first-class meals and experiences inspired by local products. The property's restaurant specializes in fine Mediterranean cuisine.

The Spa at The Setai, Tel Aviv offers a rejuvenating, tranquil space and world-class staff. Guests can choose from a variety of massages and treatments, a Turkish Bath, and a spacious swimming pool overlooking the Mediterranean Sea.

Meetings & Events Spaces

The Setai, Tel Aviv is an ideal venue for business conferences as well as private occasions, with five spacious event halls. The largest hall is equipped with the most advanced multimedia technology, and can accommodate up to 150 people.

Four additional halls can accommodate up to 15 guests banquet-style, making them ideal for private meals, seminars, board meetings, and other intimate gatherings.

The hotel's prime location in Tel Aviv's lively, colorful and multicultural area provides its guests the opportunity to not only enjoy all that the property has to offer but also its unforgettable, culture-rich surroundings. Just steps away from The Setai, Tel Aviv, guests will find authentic restaurants, boutiques, flea markets and bustling ports of the city.

The Setai, Tel Aviv opening rates begin at $400 per night. For more information about The Setai Tel Aviv, visit www.thesetaihotel.co.il

The Setai, Tel Aviv

Situated in Tel Aviv along the Jaffa Coastline, The Setai, Tel Aviv is a prestigious luxury hotel with a distinctive contemporary design concept. Luxury hotel group The Setai launched the Setai Miami in 2004. Their second property in Israel, The Setai, Tel Aviv, offers sophistication and tranquility in the heart of a historic location. The hotel features 120 rooms and suites that are meticulously designed to provide guests with the utmost luxury and comfort. The hotel also offers a prestigious business lounge, meetings & events space, locally sourced dining options, a luxurious spa, Turkish bath and rooftop infinity pool. For more information, visit en.thesetaihotel.co.il/setai-tel-aviv-hotel. Facebook: /thesetai. Twitter: @TheSetai.

