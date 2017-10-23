Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

LONGi Solar Achieves a New World Record for PERC Cell Efficiency

Press Releases
October 23, 16:01 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

BEIJING, Oct. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/. LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd. announced today that Fraunhofer ISE CalLab of Germany certified a photovoltaic conversion efficiency of 22.71% on the company's monocrystalline PERC cell, which is a new world record for this cell type.

As the industry's leading manufacturer of high efficient monocrystalline products, LONGi has always been committed to the improvement of the monocrystalline technology. Since its founding in 2001, the company has built and relied upon its own R&D capabilities. LONGi continues to lead the industry in scientific advancement and technological innovation, as demonstrated by the company's progress in the conversion efficiency of its PERC cell:

  • In April 2017, LONGi Solar's 100MW pilot cell line achieved maximum efficiency of 22.17% in mass production (certified by CPVT);
  • At the end of August, LONGi Solar improved the efficiency to 22.43%.

This recent breakthrough in conversion efficiency is LONGi's latest and most important technology R&D achievement to-date. It also marks the arrival of a Chinese enterprise as a leading-edge photovoltaic producer.

In 2015, the China top-runner project acquainted users with monocrystalline PERC modules. Since then, PERC's huge potential has increasingly attracted the industry's attention. With this breakthrough in PERC cell efficiency, LONGi has confirmed the outstanding power generation capability and broad application prospects of monocrystalline PERC technology.

Dr. Li Hua, Vice President of Cell R&D of LONGi Solar, said: "Based on large-area, P-type monocrystalline silicon wafer, we are able to employ mass production compatible cell process technology and able to realize a conversion efficiency of 22.71%. This greatly enhances the entire industry's confidence in P-type monocrystalline cell. With continued R&D optimization, we believe the monocrystalline PERC cell can reach a conversion efficiency of greater than 23.0% in the near future."

LONGi Solar plans to introduce the 22.0% efficient PERC cell technology into the production line at the end of 2017, allowing the company to deliver Top Runner-compliant products with leading edge technical standards. LONGi's module power rating will achieve 340W-345W for a 60-cell  format by 2018.

LONGi continues to strengthen its technology platform. In the first half of 2017, it has reinvested over 7% of its revenue back into R&D. This ratio is among the top in the industry. By its keen focus on technological advancements, LONGi aims to make solar a bigger part of the global energy mix.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/588149/LONGi_Solar_New_world_reocrd_PERC_Cell_Efficiency.jpg

CONTACT: Amy Ma, 18392131832, mayy@longi-silicon.com

 
{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Baltic Fleet corvettes on long-distance voyage pass through English Channel
2
Russian defense contractor delivers second regiment set of S-400 missile systems
3
Putin sacks Russian deputy foreign minister
4
Russian banks learn to expose terrorists by their financial conduct
5
Russian expert has misgivings about Amber Room discovery near Dresden
6
Russian Communist leader blasts Sobchak’s ‘farcical’ presidential bid as ‘cheap show’
7
Coalition wants Raqqa to be a Syrian center beyond Assad’s control — Russian senator
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама