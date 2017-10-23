ofo Partners with C40 to Tackle Climate Change

In C40's "Benefits of Climate Action" Research Program, which highlights how effectively climate action can and must deliver health, equity, economic, security and connectivity benefits, in addition to reducing emissions and climate risk. ofo will contribute in every way possible to researches focused on a) Healthy Livable Cities, b) identification of high impact actions, and c) Benefits of Inclusive Climate Action.

"Together with C40, we are now escalating research studies in mobility, especially 'walkability' and 'bikeability'," said Zhang Yanqi, co-founder and COO of ofo, who attended the signing ceremony of the partnership on Sunday,"ofo will work with C40 on other innovative projects, which will be introduced in the coming months."

ofo now operates in more than 180 cities across the world, some of which are C40 members, such as London, Milan, Seattle, Washington D.C., Singapore, Bangkok, Beijing and Shanghai. The accumulative riding distance of ofo has reduced a total of 2.16 million tons of carbon emissions, equivalent to saving over 615 million liters of gasoline and 1.035 million tons of PM2.5 emission reduction.

"We are glad to partner with such an innovative and sustainable company, which from day one has taken responsible steps cutting congestion and pollution," said C40 CEO Mark Watts.

"We admired C40's initiatives addressing climate change, making C40 a perfect partner for ofo," said Dai Wei, founder and CEO of ofo,"C40 represents 25% of global GDP and more than 650 million urban dwellers. We wish to collaborate and learn from the most innovative cities, many of which are C40 members."

Before partnering with C40, ofo started collaborating with the United Nations Development Programme beginning from April of 2017 to achieve Global Sustainability Goals. It launched a partnership with Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation in August of 2017 to improve the lives of girls in Malawi, funding scholarships and donating bikes providing them with a safe way to get to school.

About ofo

Founded in 2014, ofo has connected over 10 million bikes with 200 million global users in more than 180 cities across 17 countries. The platform generates 32 million transactions daily and has provided more than 4 billion rides in total.

Users accumulated a riding distance of over 1.2 billion kilometers, reducing 84 million liters of fuel consumption and 265,000 tons of carbon dioxide from just April to June of 2017 alone.

ofo raised $700 million in Series E funding led by Alibaba, Hony Capital and CITIC Private Equity in July, 2017.

About C40

C40 is a network of the world's megacities committed to addressing climate change. C40 supports cities to collaborate effectively, share knowledge and drive meaningful, measurable and sustainable action on climate change.

The C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group connects more than 90 of the world's greatest cities, representing over 650 million people and one quarter of the global economy.

Created and led by cities, C40 is focused on tackling climate change and driving urban action that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and climate risks, while increasing the health, wellbeing and economic opportunities of urban citizens.

