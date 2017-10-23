Supermicro Launches New Enterprise Class Server for Intel Xeon Scalable Processors

Supermicro's 7089P-TR4T supports eight Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors with three Intel Ultra Path Interconnects (UPIs) per CPU at 10.4 GT/s to deliver next-generation 8-socket server performance. Customers can unleash the ultimate potential of their high-performance computing (HPC) clusters or in-memory databases by installing up to 12TB of DDR4 memory, 41 NVMe devices (32 hot-swap), 23 PCI-E 3.0 cards, or eight double-width GPU cards. For virtualization, imagine the confidence customers will feel while running their Virtual Machines (VMs) on 224 Intel® Xeon® processor cores (448 threads), or as they scale to meet their rapidly growing compute requirements.

"At Supermicro, we design the most application-optimized server systems and offer the best selection of enterprise class servers in the industry," said Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro. "Our next-generation 8-socket server is an exceptional engineering achievement with a unique modular design that allows enterprise customers to scale their core databases and applications as they grow, from four processors with up to 6TB of memory to eight processors with up to 12TB of memory – all in a single, expansion-ready 7U enclosure."

For enterprise-class resiliency, the system comes standard with over 40 built-in advanced RAS features to deliver enterprise class reliability, availability and security. Supermicro offers the 7089P-TR4T as a complete system solution with an impressive range of global on-site service and support packages.

The 7089P-TR4T extends Supermicro's impressive multi-processor (MP) portfolio which also includes SuperServer 2049U-TR4, which is a four-socket Ultra server that supports four Intel Xeon Scalable processors, up to 6TB of memory, 24 hot-swap 2.5" drives (up to 4 NVMe), 11 PCI-E 3.0 slots, and flexible networking options in a 2U form factor. SAP HANA certification for Supermicro's MP portfolio is in development and expected in 2018. For updates on SAP certification, please see https://www.supermicro.com/solutions/sap/index.cfm.

For more detailed information related to Supermicro's new 8-socket system, please go to https://www.supermicro.com/products/system/7U/7089/SYS-7089P-TR4T.cfm.

