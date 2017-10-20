Back to Main page
Vivo Announces Global Expansion Plan into More Markets

Press Releases
October 20, 11:20 UTC+3

Entering new markets with comprehensive product lines to empower self-expression in more young people globally

Share
1 pages in this article

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/. Vivo, a young leading global smartphone brand, today celebrated its first entry into Hong Kong with the launch of its latest smartphone, X20 from the X series. As part of its expansion into more markets, the company will soon bring their products to Taiwan, Singapore and Russia, as their first foray into the European market, followed by a push into the African market in early next year.

Chinese smartphone brands have seen sharp growth in the last year and, according to Counterpoint, now holding a record 48% of global smartphone market share as they continue to grow beyond mainland China. Building on the success of the wildly popular V7+ in India, Thailand, the Philippines, Myanmar, Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Cambodia and Bangladesh, Vivo is expanding its reach and offerings as it continues to inspire confidence and self-expression in more young people around the world with high-quality products and advanced technology.

"Since our first entry into the international markets in 2014, we have been dedicated to understanding the needs of consumers through an in-depth research to bring innovative and stylish products that meet their lifestyle and needs," said Alex Feng, Senior Vice President of Vivo. "We are thrilled to enter Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Russia and Africa in the coming months. By bringing consumers our innovative and quality products designed with them in mind, we hope to inspire young people around the world to stay true to their individuality and embrace self-confidence."

The announcement follows Vivo's recent launch of flagship V7+, the ultimate selfie shooter with industry-leading 24MP front camera and FullView™ display, in most Asian countries. The V7+ is a selfie-centric smartphone which represents Vivo's mission of empowering self-expression of the next generation. It features advanced technologies not only to the cameras but to all aspects, from photo shooting to display, helping the media-savvy consumers to capture and enjoy their meaningful memories. 

According to Gartner's latest research, Vivo ranked 5th in global smartphone sales in 2Q 2017 in terms of volume with 6.6% market share.

To learn more about Vivo, visit: http://www.vivo.com/en/products

About Vivo

Vivo, a young leading global smartphone brand founded in 2009, develops dynamic and stylish smartphone products with innovative camera capabilities and high-quality audio for our confident and expressive consumers, enabling them to grasp all of life's beautiful moments, expressing themselves and sharing joy with others. Vivo is dedicated to the pursuit of perfection and continuously creating surprises for users through constant innovation. We were the first brand to launch a smartphone with a dedicated Hi-Fi chip, delivering premium audio experience for consumers. As the official sponsor of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Vivo believes in the importance of encouraging young people to embrace self-expression and an energetic lifestyle and will continue to pursue meaningful partnerships with key brands and partners ranging from lifestyle, to sports and more, with the purpose of bringing unique experiences that are exclusive to Vivo users.

Vivo is ranked 5th on the IDG list of "2016-2017 Leading Global Smartphone Brands".

More information about our innovative smartphones can be found at www.vivo.com/en

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/587342/VIVO_global_expansion.jpg

CONTACT: Sylvia Wu, +86-755-3699-1888 ext 8060, sylvia.wu@vivoglobal.com  

