Vivo Announces Global Expansion Plan into More Markets

Chinese smartphone brands have seen sharp growth in the last year and, according to Counterpoint, now holding a record 48% of global smartphone market share as they continue to grow beyond mainland China. Building on the success of the wildly popular V7+ in India, Thailand, the Philippines, Myanmar, Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Cambodia and Bangladesh, Vivo is expanding its reach and offerings as it continues to inspire confidence and self-expression in more young people around the world with high-quality products and advanced technology.

"Since our first entry into the international markets in 2014, we have been dedicated to understanding the needs of consumers through an in-depth research to bring innovative and stylish products that meet their lifestyle and needs," said Alex Feng, Senior Vice President of Vivo. "We are thrilled to enter Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Russia and Africa in the coming months. By bringing consumers our innovative and quality products designed with them in mind, we hope to inspire young people around the world to stay true to their individuality and embrace self-confidence."

The announcement follows Vivo's recent launch of flagship V7+, the ultimate selfie shooter with industry-leading 24MP front camera and FullView™ display, in most Asian countries. The V7+ is a selfie-centric smartphone which represents Vivo's mission of empowering self-expression of the next generation. It features advanced technologies not only to the cameras but to all aspects, from photo shooting to display, helping the media-savvy consumers to capture and enjoy their meaningful memories.

According to Gartner's latest research, Vivo ranked 5th in global smartphone sales in 2Q 2017 in terms of volume with 6.6% market share.

