Booking.com Signs Global Deal with UEFA National Team Football

AMSTERDAM, October 19, 2017/PRNewswire/. Today Booking.com, the global leader in connecting travellers with the widest choice of incredible places to stay, announced a new four-year exclusive global partnership with UEFA, the Union of European Football Associations, as the Official Accommodation and Attractions Booking Partner of all UEFA National Team Football Competitions from 2018 to 2022.

Reaching football fans in 55 countries, the global partnership covers 10 competitions and more than 500 matches over four years, including UEFA EURO 2020™, the European Qualifiers™ for UEFA EURO 2020 and 2022 FIFA World Cup, UEFA European Under-21 Championship 2019 and 2021, UEFA European Women's Championships 2021 and the UEFA Nations League Finals, a new tournament debuting in 2019.

With a mission to empower people to experience the world and with over 1.4 million unique places to stay in over 120000 destinations worldwide, including everywhere UEFA National Team Football tournament games are held, Booking.com is perfectly poised to help football fans make the most of their football-inspired travels. This includes not only the most diverse range of accommodation to suit every need, but also the best ways to experience what each city has to offer.

"Nothing beats the adrenaline and excitement of watching your national team play live, whether you're cheering them on in person in the stadium or together with your friends and family at home," said Pepijn Rijvers, Chief Marketing Officer at Booking.com. "We're thrilled to be partnering with UEFA for the next four years, as the association celebrates two things that we and our customers absolutely love-that's football and travel. Together we can inspire more people to take a trip to see their favourite team play and enjoy one of those once-in-a-lifetime experiences for themselves."

"We are excited to announce this ground-breaking partnership with Booking.com for UEFA's national team competitions," said Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA Events SA Marketing Director. "The way that people organise their travels has drastically changed over recent years ─ and in this fast-evolving environment, Booking.com has established itself as the market leader in online accommodation services, as well as one of the world's strongest digital marketplaces."

"For millions of football fans that will follow their team during UEFA EURO 2020, having a home away from home is an integral part of the event experience. This partnership will bring this experience to a different level, by helping fans to easily plan and organise their trips around what will be an incredible sporting and cultural event in 13 host cities across Europe," he added.

In addition to a fully-integrated branded presence at Europe's most prestigious international football events, including advertising, promotion and digital engagement, as UEFA's National Team Football Official Accommodation and Attractions Booking Partner, Booking.com will also be collaborating with the organisation on various campaigns and activations to amplify the partnership at key moments over the coming four years.

About Booking.com:

Established in 1996 in Amsterdam, Booking.com B.V. has grown from a small Dutch start-up to one of the largest travel e-commerce companies in the world. Part of The Priceline Group (NASDAQ: PCLN), Booking.com now employs more than 15,000 employees in 204 offices in 70 countries worldwide.

With a mission to empower people to experience the world, Booking.com invests in digital technology that helps take the friction out of travel. At Booking.com, we connect travellers with the world's largest selection of incredible places to stay, including everything from apartments, vacation homes, and family-run B&Bs to 5-star luxury resorts, tree houses and even igloos. The Booking.com website and mobile apps are available in over 43 languages, offer over 1,4 million properties, and cover more than 120000 destinations in 228 countries and territories worldwide.

Each day, more than 1,5 million room nights are reserved on our platform. So whether travelling for business or leisure, customers can instantly book their ideal accommodation quickly and easily with Booking.com, without booking fees and backed up by our promise to price match. Via our customer experience team, customers can reach Booking.com 24/7 for assistance and support in 43 languages, any time of the day or night.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, like us on Facebook, and for the latest news, data and insights, please visit our global media room.

About UEFA:

UEFA - the Union of European Football Associations - is the governing body of European football. It is the umbrella organisation for 55 national football associations across Europe. Amongst UEFA's priorities are to promote the spirit of football and fair play, while also tackling all forms of discrimination and promoting inclusion, diversity and accessibility. UEFA is in regular contact with all its stakeholders involved in European football and offers support and safeguards its member associations for the overall well-being of the game.

About CAA Eleven:

CAA Eleven is the exclusive marketing agency of UEFA appointed to manage commercial rights to UEFA national team football competitions, including the UEFA European Football Championship; the UEFA Nations League; the European Qualifiers; the UEFA European Under-21 Championship; UEFA Women's EURO and the UEFA European Futsal Championship.



