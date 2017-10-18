Xbox Sets Guinness World Record from a Custom Super Lucky's Tale Hot Air Balloon

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico, Oct. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/. Welcome to adventure! In anticipation of the global Nov. 7th release of Super Lucky's Tale, Xbox created a custom Super Lucky's Tale hot air balloon that took flight during the recent Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta® and fans from all over the world were able to see the livestream from 1,200ft in the sky as they tuned in live on the Mixer Xbox Channel. The result of this exciting flight is that Super Lucky's Tale set the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for Highest-altitude gaming stream. Super Lucky's Tale joins the elite group of gamers and developers currently holding GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS titles for their tremendous achievements, some of which are featured in the "GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS 2018 Gamer's Edition, which recognizes the records set or broken by gamers and developers across the globe.

"What better way for us to showcase the fun and adventure of Super Lucky's Tale than to take flight at an event filled with imagination and on top of that set a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title," said Aaron Greenberg, GM of Games Marketing at Xbox. "The fact that we livestreamed this on Mixer live from the hot air balloon was a fun first-of-its-kind challenge for us!"

The livestream, hosted by Rukari Austin, Community Manager at Microsoft Studios, took place in a custom-wrapped balloon with a built-in platform that housed the Xbox One X and a screen which was powered by a generator while in the sky. In addition, two Blackmagic micro cinema cameras were used to film the livestream. While the livestream itself also used a bonded 3G/4G cellular networks. These elements were mounted and secured inside the Super Lucky's Tale balloon gondola which families watched soar through the sky and make history.

Super Lucky's Tale is a delightful, playground platformer for all ages that follows Lucky, the ever-optimistic, energetic, and lovable hero, on his quest to find his inner strength and help his beloved sister rescue the Book of Ages from Jinx. Jinx is the scheming and mysterious villain trying to reshape the world, but for what reason? The game will be available worldwide on November 7 as an Xbox Play Anywheretitle (Xbox One family of devices and Windows 10 PC versions included with single digital purchase at no additional cost).

