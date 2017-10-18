Bruce Lee Kicks His Way Into Heroes Evolved Today

Russia not eyeing branding US media outlets undesirable organizations — prosecutorRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 18, 17:39
Russian and Swiss researchers to explore burial mound in SiberiaSociety & Culture October 18, 17:08
Russia to tap 10% of global online trade market by 2025 — ministryBusiness & Economy October 18, 17:05
Abu Dhabi police may start using Russian-made flying bikesScience & Space October 18, 17:02
Russia’s space agency to create near-Moon platform jointly with NASAScience & Space October 18, 16:52
Four Turkish producers to start tomatoes supplies to Russia in DecemberBusiness & Economy October 18, 16:26
OPCW chief warns threat of chemical terrorism very realWorld October 18, 16:20
All measures should be taken to make Pyongyang and Seoul sit down for talks — senatorRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 18, 15:34
Prototype of Russia’s first electric-powered 1,500 kg convertiplane to emerge by 2019Military & Defense October 18, 15:01
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
HONG KONG, Oct. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/. Today marks the official release date of Bruce Lee in Heroes Evolved. R2Games and the Bruce Lee, LLC (owned and operated by Bruce Lee's daughter, Shannon Lee) have joined forces on this project, bringing the most legendary Kung-Fu Master into the virtual battle arena of Heroes Evolved. He's in-game and playable right now.
"We are very proud to be the first to officially bring Bruce Lee to the world of MOBA games. We're long-time fans and can't wait to pit all our other heroes against the world renowned Bruce Lee!" - Anderson, R2Games Global Publishing Director.
Additionally, R2Games has brought livestreaming directly into Heroes Evolved, integrating Youtube Gaming, Twitch.tv, and Bigo Live directly into the in-game UI, allowing players to watch their favorite streamers, championships, and events with ease.
To celebrate Bruce Lee joining the ranks of playable characters, R2Games has prepared a global Heroes Evolved event in-game. Players will have to band together to show their "Devotion", simply by playing the game. Server-wide rewards for all players include free heroes, extra lore tidbits, boosts, skins, and much more! There's also several events going on for Heroes Evolved in conjunction with the Bruce Lee announcement. Players can take part on a special dedicated website here.
Heroes Evolved is a free 5v5 online arena game, in which players assume the role of a powerful hero, and work together as a team to destroy the opposing base. Gameplay is fast paced, tactical, and above all - very fun. It appeals to both casual and more hardcore gamers, offering multiple modes with a focus ranging from serious tournaments, to all out just-for-laughs brawls.
R2Games hopes to see Heroes Evolved continue to grow, and already has new several heroes and gameplay modes in the pipes. 7v7 mode will be coming in a future patch very soon, sure to bring even more mayhem to the battle.
Play now on iOS and Android!
Facebook Community: fb.com/HeroesEvolvedMobile
http://www.r2games.com/
The Bruce Lee name, image, likeness and all related indicia are the exclusive intellectual property of Bruce Lee Enterprises, LLC. All Rights Reserved. www.brucelee.com
Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/585709/R2GAMES_BruceLee.jpg
CONTACT: Claire Wang, +8615817422178, claire.wang@r2games.com