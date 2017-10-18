Bruce Lee Kicks His Way Into Heroes Evolved Today

"We are very proud to be the first to officially bring Bruce Lee to the world of MOBA games. We're long-time fans and can't wait to pit all our other heroes against the world renowned Bruce Lee!" - Anderson, R2Games Global Publishing Director.

Additionally, R2Games has brought livestreaming directly into Heroes Evolved, integrating Youtube Gaming, Twitch.tv, and Bigo Live directly into the in-game UI, allowing players to watch their favorite streamers, championships, and events with ease.

To celebrate Bruce Lee joining the ranks of playable characters, R2Games has prepared a global Heroes Evolved event in-game. Players will have to band together to show their "Devotion", simply by playing the game. Server-wide rewards for all players include free heroes, extra lore tidbits, boosts, skins, and much more! There's also several events going on for Heroes Evolved in conjunction with the Bruce Lee announcement. Players can take part on a special dedicated website here.

Heroes Evolved is a free 5v5 online arena game, in which players assume the role of a powerful hero, and work together as a team to destroy the opposing base. Gameplay is fast paced, tactical, and above all - very fun. It appeals to both casual and more hardcore gamers, offering multiple modes with a focus ranging from serious tournaments, to all out just-for-laughs brawls.

R2Games hopes to see Heroes Evolved continue to grow, and already has new several heroes and gameplay modes in the pipes. 7v7 mode will be coming in a future patch very soon, sure to bring even more mayhem to the battle.

Play now on iOS and Android!

