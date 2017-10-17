Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

The 122nd Canton Fair Kicks Off in China

Press Releases
October 17, 16:54 UTC+3

Number of Attendance Expected to Increase as Global Markets Recover

Share
1 pages in this article

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/. The 122nd Canton Fair ("the Fair"), the largest trade fair in China, kicked off on Oct.15, with 60,466 exhibitors covering an area of 1,185,000 square meters (12.8 million square feet), displaying 160,000 products from 34 countries and regions.

The figure reflects the continued steady recovery of the global economy, and the continued vitality and growing importance of the Chinese market as both a source for goods and consumption. 341 exhibitors at the Fair are from countries that are participating in China's "Belt and Road" Initiative (B&R), and will account for 55 percent of exhibitors in the International Pavilion.

The schedule for this year's Canton Fair is as follows:

Phase

Dates

Focus

Phase 1

Oct. 15-19

Electronics & household electrical appliances, lighting 
equipment, vehicles & spare parts, machinery, building 
materials, chemical products, energy resources

Phase 2

Oct. 23-27

Consumer goods, gifts, and home furnishings

Phase 3

Oct. 31 - 
Nov.4

Textiles & garments, shoes, office supplies, cases & 
bags, recreation products, medical devices & health 
products, food

Xu Bing, spokesman of Canton Fair, said the global economy has been on an upward trajectory this year and deflation of major economies since the Great Recession has stabilized and, in almost all cases, reversed to sustained, steady growth. As a result, the 122nd Canton Fair will see an increase in the amount of buyers attending as global trade continues to recover.

"The Canton Fair has been a consistent force promoting the development of an open world economy," remarked Xu. "By introducing new products and exhibitor groups to buyers, as well as showcasing exhibitors driving growth within countries that are participating in the B&R, we will continuously enhance our contributions to the sustainable development of global trade."

About Canton Fair

The China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, has been held biannually in Guangzhou since 1957. It is the largest exhibition with the widest array of products, most diverse selection of buyers and highest business turnover in China. http://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en/index.aspx

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/584821/Xu_Bing_Spokesman_of_Canton_Fair.jpg  

CONTACT: Ms. Chloe Cai, +86-20-8913 8622, caiyiyi@cantonfair.org.cn

 
{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat reveals foreign structures behind wave of fake ‘Russian embassy’ accounts
2
Saakashvili shows up at Kiev rally to demand Poroshenko's resignation
3
Ten Russian universities included in Times Higher Education ranking
4
Catalonia promises not to give up independence bid
5
Netanyahu vows Israel will stop Iran’s aim for military base in Syria
6
Lavrov believes Trump did not abandon intentions to improve relations with Russia
7
Russian naval destroyer passing through Suez Canal on its way to Mediterranean Sea
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама