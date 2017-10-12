Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

The 20th China International Lighting Fair Postponed to 30 October - 3 November 2017

Press Releases
October 12, 13:28 UTC+3

Never too Late for a Good Show

Share
1 pages in this article

ZHONGSHAN, China, Oct. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/. Due to the recent typhoons, the exhibition venue was badly damaged and now it is under maintenance, The 20th China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair (GILF) will be postponed to 30 October - 3 November 2017, at Guzhen Convention & Exhibition Center, Zhongshan City, Guangdong Province, China.

In spite of the postponement, the GILF is fully prepared, including exhibitors participation, visitors and industry experts invitation, supporting activities organization, domestic and overseas promotion have all been completed on schedule, the result is significantly remarkable.

Taking "Original Source of Lighting for 6 Billion People Worldwide" as the theme, the 20th GILF continues to join hands with Guzhen Lighting Manufacturing, Supply and Services Expo (GMS) and six lighting mega malls as sub-venues. The fair provides more than 2,000 lighting companies with an exhibition area of over 1,500,000 m2, to meet various requirements of 100,000 professional visitors from 128 countries and regions. This session, the fair will highlight the design and manufacturing as the core. Besides the 1,200 long-term showrooms in mega malls, over 800 new temporary exhibitors have joined the fair in the main venue. There are more than eight categories of exhibits covering decorative lighting, commercial lighting, household lighting, LED lighting & technology, outdoor lighting, electrical & electronics, lighting equipment, and lighting accessories.

The 20th GILF will further promote the overseas markets by enlarging the scale of overseas visitor groups and improving the quality of buyers. Overseas visitors can pre-register online to save 100 RMB admission fee onsite. And the pre-registered visitors can enjoy more travel assistance services like hosted buyer program, visa application, and free hotel booking service. Please visit the official website http://www.gzlightingfair.com/en to get all the above exclusive services of the 20th GILF.

All in all, the 20th China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair, the five-day fair consisting of six sub-venues with nearly 2,000 exhibitors, and 20 plus professional seminars and forums during the exhibition period, will give you an unexpected surprise.

It's never too late for a good show; see you there at the grand lighting gathering on 30 October - 3 November 2017 in this golden autumn.

If you have interest to get more details, please feel free to contact us via: shay.gao@ubmsinoexpo.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/582313/GUZHEN_LIGHTING_fair_postponed.jpg

CONTACT: Shay Gao, +86-21-3339-2408

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's top diplomat calls on US to clarify coalition’s behavior in Syria
2
Iskanders group may grow in response to US armor division in Poland — legislator
3
Trade between Russia and Germany up 25% in 2017
4
Putin pledges comfortable environment for foreign businessmen operating in Russia
5
Russian defense minister warns situation in Afghanistan worsening
6
Russian ex-economy minister assumed he was getting ‘wine’ gift, lawyer says
7
More Russian banks may undergo financial rehabilitation - Central Bank official
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама