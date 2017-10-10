Back to Main page
Thomson Reuters D&I Index Reveals Top 100 Most Diverse & Inclusive Organizations Globally

Press Releases
October 10, 16:01 UTC+3

D&I Index measures relative performance against multiple factors that define diverse and inclusive workplaces

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/. Thomson Reuters today announced the 2017 top 100 most diverse and inclusive organizations globally as ranked by the Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) Index. This year, 35 new companies earned a top 100 spot on the index. The D&I Index demonstrates Thomson Reuters vision of delivering news, information and analytics to the global financial and corporate communities. The index ratings are informed by Thomson Reuters environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data, designed to transparently and objectively measure the relative performance of more than 6,000 companies and provide clients with differentiated insight.  

The D&I Index is available on Thomson Reuters Eikon, as are the underlying diversity and inclusion metrics, which can be used to help financial professionals screen companies for long-term opportunities and risks in their investments. Scores of the D&I Index are calculated for each company for the Diversity, Inclusion, People Development and News Controversy pillars. Only companies with scores across all four pillars are assigned an overall score (the average of the pillar scores). The top 100 ranked companies with the best overall scores are selected for the Index.   

"The global evidence is overwhelmingly clear, diversity is increasingly becoming a performance issue, a growth engine, and companies can no longer afford not to realize its societal benefits as well," said Debra Walton, managing director, customer proposition, Financial & Risk, Thomson Reuters. "Our research shows that over 1, 3, and 5-year periods companies that make investments and focus on ESG metrics can have a stronger stock performance and better long-term profitability. We remain committed to providing our global clients with exclusive access to this important data and information through our Diversity & Inclusion Index and metrics, thereby helping them to make better informed investment and socially responsible decisions."

Now in its second year, the D&I index continues to receive recognition from industry analysts across the globe:      

Virginie O'Shea, research director at Aite Group, commented: "ESG investment has become a global phenomenon, reflecting the rising importance of factors such as diversity and inclusion to the investor community – on the part of both institutional and retail investors. Generational shifts are likely to fuel this trend further, along with the focus of national regulators and governments in encouraging corporate governance and socially responsible investment over the long-term."

Will Jan, vice president and lead analyst at Outsell, commented: "In an increasingly globalized business environment, diversity and inclusion is more critical than ever. Having access to such information to drive responsible decisions is a natural next step in the evolution of financial services."

Brad Bailey, research director, capital markets at Celent, commented: "As we continue to see growing interest in ESG investing, it is crucial to have transparent benchmarks for portfolio managers (PMs) and investors to ensure that they have a clear framework for the effective allocation of resources into companies with the most astute approaches to diversity."

"At Thomson Reuters, we understand that focusing on total societal impact is fundamental to driving long-term financial success," said Patsy Doerr, global head of corporate responsibility and inclusion at Thomson Reuters. "Creating the workforce of the future means building diverse teams which attract the best and brightest from around the world.  The D&I Index helps investors and analysts identify the companies that are getting this right, helping them to make investment decisions that align with their values and the bottom line.  We look forward to working with our customers to implement best-in-class strategies for sustainable business growth."

The D&I Index, launched in 2016, ranks the top 100 publicly traded companies globally with the most diverse and inclusive workplaces, as measured by 24 metrics across four key categories: Diversity, Inclusion, People Development and News Controversies. The Index is then calculated by weighing each metric based on importance in the market and how each company compares with its peers.

For more information about the D&I Index (Methodology, Factsheet) please visit http://financial.thomsonreuters.com/en/products/data-analytics/market-data/indices/diversity-index.html

Top 25 Index ranking and their corresponding overall D&I percentage score (%):  

1      Contact Energy Ltd

84.25

2      Gap Inc

81.00

3      Johnson & Johnson

81.00

4      DiGi.Com Bhd

80.00

5      Diageo PLC

79.25

6      Colgate-Palmolive Co

79.00

7      Novartis AG

79.00

8      Roche Holding AG

79.00

9      Kathmandu Holdings Ltd

78.75

10    Cisco Systems Inc

78.50

11    Natura Cosmeticos SA

78.25

12    Accenture PLC

78.00

13    Medtronic PLC

77.50

14    Eli Lilly and Co

77.25

15    Hera SpA

77.25

16    Nedbank Group Ltd

76.75

17    Unilever NV

76.25

18    Allianz SE

76.00

19    Bank of Montreal

76.00

20    Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

75.75

21    Norsk Hydro ASA

75.75

22    Procter & Gamble Co

75.75

23    Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT

75.75

24    Kering SA

75.25

25    Verbund AG

75.25

For a complete list of the Top 100 Most Diverse & Inclusive Organizations Globally, please visit: http://financial.thomsonreuters.com/content/dam/openweb/documents/pdf/financial/diversity-and-inclusion-top-100-companies.pdf

To learn what top-ranked institutions are saying about the D&I index, please visit: http://financial.thomsonreuters.com/content/dam/openweb/documents/pdf/financial/diversity-and-inclusion-quotes.pdf

Thomson Reuters Eikon is a powerful and intuitive next-generation solution for consuming real-time and historical data, enabling financial markets transactions and connecting with the financial markets community. Its award-winning news, analytics and data visualization tools help its users make more efficient trading and investment decisions across asset classes and instruments including commodities, derivatives, equities, fixed income and foreign exchange. Eikon is an open platform, customizable to the individual needs of a financial professional or institution.

Thomson Reuters provides innovative indices and index-related services to the global financial community to help investors make better decisions. Our index clients and partners rely upon the unparalleled breath, depth, global network and vast data and content sets that only Thomson Reuters can provide. Backed by the content, data, independence and global information network of Thomson Reuters, our indices and index services are designed to suit any need. For more information, go http://thomsonreuters.com/en/products-services/financial/market-indices.html

Thomson Reuters 
Thomson Reuters is the world's leading source of news and information for professional markets. Our customers rely on us to deliver the intelligence, technology and expertise they need to find trusted answers. The business has operated in more than 100 countries for more than 100 years. Thomson Reuters shares are listed on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges. For more information, visit www.thomsonreuters.com.

CONTACT

Lemuel Brewster
Thomson Reuters
Global Senior PR Director, Financial & Risk 
Office +1 646-223-5147
Mobile +1 917-805-1089
lemuel.brewster@thomsonreuters.com

Noelle Campbell 
Thomson Reuters
Senior Director, Corporate Affairs
Office + 646-223-4558 
noelle.campbell@thomsonreuters.com

Brian Bertsch
Thomson Reuters
Office +1-646-223-5985
Mobile +1-201-679-5883 
brian.bertsch@thomsonreuters.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/570428/THOMSON_REUTERS_LOGO.jpg

 
 



