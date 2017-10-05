Superpedestrian Expands To The UK And Europe

Each Copenhagen Wheel is built to order and is customizable at Superpedestrian's new production facility in the Netherlands, and will be available immediately to customers in Europe and the UK.

Superpedestrian's Copenhagen Wheel was invented at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and developed in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The Copenhagen Wheel features the first commercial use of human-enhancing technology that responds and adapts to a rider's natural biking style. The Wheel directly measures a rider's power output, speed, torque, and cadence at a rate of 100 times per second delivering the right boost at the right time.

"We realized there was a tremendous opportunity to improve the technology and experience of riding an e-bike. We developed new sensors, controllers, and alloys to enable an e-bike that performs exactly like a traditional bike, but makes you 10-20 times stronger," said Assaf Biderman, founder and CEO of Superpedestrian and co-inventor of the Wheel.

All of the technology lives inside a brilliant red hub: There are no external wires, batteries, or buttons to press. Riders connect the Wheel to their smartphones via Bluetooth and can customize the cycling experience with riding modes like Turbo, Eco, and Exercise. The Wheel is equipped with a battery-powered motor that enables riders to ride up to 20 km/h and cover distances of 50 km with one battery charge.

The Copenhagen Wheel provides riders with a self-diagnostic system, adding an extra layer of a protection to the rider. Superpedestrian handles repairs and replacements locally, with new Wheels sent immediately upon request.

"Superpedestrian is pushing the boundaries of technology with the new Copenhagen Wheel," says David Rowan, former Editor-at-large of Wired UK and advisor to Superpedestrian. "At the same time, using the Wheel is so simple, just pedal and enjoy the ride."

Superpedestrian is the first company to offer riders with a choice to customize their e-bike. The Copenhagen Wheel fits the largest number of bike frames in the world; riders can choose a bike that fits their lifestyle and personality and transform it into a high-quality and premium powered e-bike.

Superpedestrian's Copenhagen Wheel is available for purchase in Pounds, Euros and U.S. Dollars, shipping within 5-7 business days.

About Superpedestrian

Superpedestrian is a transportation robotics company located in Cambridge, MA. Founded out of MIT with operations starting in 2013, Superpedestrian develops new technologies for 1 and 2-person vehicles with a focus on urban mobility applications. The company's first product is the Copenhagen Wheel, a robotic system that enables the most advanced electric bicycles in the market. For more information about Superpedestrian and to order the Copenhagen Wheel, please visit: http://bit.ly/CopenhagenWheelEurope

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/568259/Copenhagen_Wheel_e_bike_technology_Infograph