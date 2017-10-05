Mohawk Industries, Inc. Invites to Join the Third Quarter 2017 Conference Call on the Web

Russia, Saudi Arabia may develop nuclear cooperationBusiness & Economy October 05, 12:10
Saudi energy minister comments on OPEC+ workBusiness & Economy October 05, 11:30
Russia, Saudi Arabia to boost business ties — energy ministerBusiness & Economy October 05, 11:14
Saudi Arabia may invest $1bln in more than 20 projects in Russia — ministerBusiness & Economy October 05, 10:14
Jabhat al-Nusra leader sinks into coma after Russian aircraft strike — Defense MinistryMilitary & Defense October 05, 9:48
Canadian parliament passes ‘Sergei Magnitsky bill’World October 05, 3:22
Iraqi ambassador to Moscow says ‘no blockade of Kurdistan’World October 05, 0:45
International Paralympic Committee agrees on anti-doping regulations for RussiaSport October 04, 18:21
Ukraine’s president suggests Verkhovna Rada should prolong Donbass special statusWorld October 04, 18:04
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
CALHOUN, Ga., Oct. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/. In conjunction with Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) Third Quarter 2017 earnings release on Thursday, October 26, 2017, you are invited to listen to its conference call that will be broadcast live on Friday, October 27, 2017 at 11:00 am ET.
|
What:
|
Mohawk Industries, Inc. 3rd Quarter 2017 Earnings Call
|
When:
|
October 27, 2017
|
11:00 am ET
|
Where:
|
www.mohawkind.com
|
Select Investor Information
|
How:
|
Live over the Internet - Simply log on to the web at the address above or
|
Live Conference Call:
|
Dial 1-800-603-9255 (US/Canada)
|
Dial 1-706-634-2294 (Int'l)
|
Dial 1-253-237-1879 (Int'l)
|
Conference ID: 95629983
Mohawk Industries is the leading global flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk's vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone and vinyl flooring. Our industry-leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Karastan, IVC, Marazzi, Mohawk, Pergo, Quick-Step and Unilin. During the past decade, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world's largest flooring company with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, India, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia and the United States.
For those unable to listen at the designated time, the webcast will remain available for replay over Mohawk Industries, Inc. investor relations website until Friday November 26, 2017. A conference call replay will also be available until Friday, November 26, 2017 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (US/Canada) or 1-404-537-3406 (Int'l/Local) and entering Conference ID # 95629983.
CONTACT: Mohawk Industries, Inc., Frank H. Boykin, Chief Financial Officer, +1-706-624-2695