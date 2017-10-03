Badminton Asia Appoints E-Plus as Strategic Partner

"Our partnership with E-Plus is based on our mutual belief in developing ideas and programmes catered for shuttlers of all levels. This is also a part of our goal to assist National Federations in developing talents for the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics. E-Plus is equipped with extensive experience in promoting, organising and developing sports events, and I am confident that this appointment will further increase the Confederation's value in Asia," said Anton.

Numerous programmes ranging from the grassroots development in schools and academies to the regional junior and senior level as well as veteran and elite tournaments will be executed in stages. This comprehensive enhancement programme will focus on developing badminton on a wider platform.

Andrew expressed his excitement in this strategic partnership. "I grew up in a family that is badminton crazy. The opportunity of building the community regionally, especially with the top world rankings dominated by a majority of Asian countries, will elevate the sport exponentially. We hope that more fans and enthusiasts will continue to support our programmes and continue to make Asia the hub to practice badminton at all levels."

He also stated that this popular sport in Asia could be capitalised by corporations and brands to increase exposure and awareness. "Badminton fans across the world will have their eyes on these tournaments. Companies and brands interested in exploring the opportunities to be associated with the sport and its activities can contact us at enquiry@eplusglobal.com."

Established in 2004, E-Plus has established strong credentials in promoting, organising and developing sporting events in Asia sanctioned by International Federations. The company holds rights to a variety of sports genre portfolios including duathlons, marathons, swimming, trail running, volleyball, motorsports and much more.

For more information, visit Badminton Asia's website at www.badmintonasia.org or E-Plus' website at www.eplusglobal.com.

CONTACT: Sim Teong Eu, 603-74919233 / 6016-2152328, sim@eplusglobal.com