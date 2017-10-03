Legendary Kung-Fu Master Bruce Lee Joins The Heroes Evolved Cast

Putin concerned over Catalonia crisisRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 03, 14:28
Ukraine’s MP says there will be no special status for DonbassWorld October 03, 14:16
Russia on track to becoming global energy storage leader — ministerBusiness & Economy October 03, 14:14
OPEC ministers to discuss execution of crude production cap deal at Russian Energy WeekBusiness & Economy October 03, 13:16
‘Search 2017’ international drills for post-Soviet military bloc kick off in RussiaMilitary & Defense October 03, 13:03
Press review: Hope alive for better Russia-US ties and jailed pilot faces discriminationPress Review October 03, 13:00
Kremlin comments on opposition figure Navalny arrestSociety & Culture October 03, 12:48
Russia is interested in cooperation with Germany — PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 03, 12:44
Kremlin hopes new US ambassador will play role in mending ties with RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 03, 12:43
HONG KONG, Oct. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/. Heroes Evolved launched several months ago, and is still going strong thanks to its streamlined approach to the tried and true MOBA formula. With over 7 million downloads, a yearly organized championship with compelling prize pools, worldwide servers, & more, Heroes Evolved has carved itself a nice slice of the MOBA-genre pie.
Though most popular MOBA titles have a character similar in appearance to world famous Bruce Lee, only one such game has the real thing. In celebration of International Bruce Lee Day on Oct. 3rd, and to honor the man himself, R2Games is announcing an exclusive partnership with the Lee family to bring the legendary Kung-Fu Master to Heroes Evolved as a playable character.
Heroes Evolved is a 5v5 online arena game, in which players assume the role of a powerful hero, and work together as a team to destroy the opposing base. Gameplay is fast paced, tactical, and above all - very fun. It appeals to both casual and more hardcore gamers, offering multiple modes with a focus ranging from serious tournaments, to all out just-for-laughs brawls.
"We are very proud to be the first to officially bring Bruce Lee to the world of MOBA games. We're long-time fans and can't wait to pit all our other heroes against the world renowned Bruce Lee!" - Yumin WANG, R2Games Global Publishing Director
For those that don't know who Bruce Lee is, he stands among some of the most iconic people of our time. As an accomplished actor, director, martial artist, and philosopher, Bruce Lee paved the way for positive reception of Asian actors in American cinema, and will always be remembered as a true Hero.
Bruce Lee represents the first in what R2Games intends to be a series of recognizable playable characters from other properties. He will be available mid-October in Heroes Evolved, with R2 hosting a number of related events to celebrate the occasion, and invite gamers from around the world to join in over on their official website, as well as in-game.
