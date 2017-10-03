Infortrend Service Manager and Service Portals Allow Easy Support for Its Storage Systems

The Service Manager integrated into the central management tool "EonOne" can thoroughly monitor storage systems, which helps to identify common critical events that need help from Infortrend quickly. Furthermore, with a streamlined configuration, its setup is now easier than ever, with the user just needing to follow the setup wizard.

When an event occurs, Service Manager will judge its severity, and in the case of critical events such as hardware failure (power supply unit, drives, etc.) or firmware diagnostic errors, it will automatically deliver a warning message to notify users and create a service request to Infortrend Service Center to speed up the issue fixing process. Parts can be exchanged quickly for RMA issues, while other problems such as system issues can also be quickly and efficiently solved. Users can also manually request service through Service Manager and view request history and tracking status.

The redesigned support portals on the Infortrend website now groups all service and support related features together, allowing users to easily obtain the latest firmware, guides, and other documents, get quick answers to frequently asked questions and request for online technical support, and access various warranty and repair services policies and service requests.

"Storage system uptime is critical for business operations. With Infortrend Service Manager and our new web design for support, our services are now more responsive and easier to access, providing our customers quicker service and support," said Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend.

