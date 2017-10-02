WMO Secretary-General sends congratulations to the China Meteorological Administration

P. Taalas, Secretary-General with World Meteorological Organization (WMO), sent a letter to extend his warm congratulations to the China Meteorological Administration (CMA) for the release of the China's Meteorological Development Indexes.

P. Taalas said that those indexes show remarkable progress and great achievements made by CMA in recent years, as well as the roles in contribution to the socio-economic development and well-being of the Chinese people. He also made a wish for CMA a prosperous future and greater contribution to the development of global meteorological service.

Yu Xinwen, Deputy Administrator of the CMA, pointed out that meteorology is closely bound up with national economy, social development, ecological civilization and people's livelihood.

"At present, China has basically built a modern atmosphere observation system, and at the same time set up a meteorological service system, which is composed of weather forecasting, climatic prediction, disaster warning, agro-meteorological services, ecological civilization and etc.," said Yu, adding that meteorology has become increasingly prominent for serving economy, society and ecological benefits, and played a significant role in the country's governance system and governance capacity modernization.

The report, which comprehensively and objectively evaluates the quality and effectiveness of China's meteorological development, shows a rapid development trend of the country's meteorological service.

Experts noted that the release of China's Meteorological Development Index will further advance the process of meteorological economic development.