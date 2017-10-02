Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

WMO Secretary-General sends congratulations to the China Meteorological Administration

Press Releases
October 02, 9:00 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

BEIJING, Sept. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/. The China's Meteorological Development Index (MDI) Report (2017), compiled by China Economic Information Service (CEIS) of Xinhua News Agency, was released in Beijing on Tuesday.

P. Taalas, Secretary-General with World Meteorological Organization (WMO), sent a letter to extend his warm congratulations to the China Meteorological Administration (CMA) for the release of the China's Meteorological Development Indexes.

P. Taalas said that those indexes show remarkable progress and great achievements made by CMA in recent years, as well as the roles in contribution to the socio-economic development and well-being of the Chinese people. He also made a wish for CMA a prosperous future and greater contribution to the development of global meteorological service.

Yu Xinwen, Deputy Administrator of the CMA, pointed out that meteorology is closely bound up with national economy, social development, ecological civilization and people's livelihood.

"At present, China has basically built a modern atmosphere observation system, and at the same time set up a meteorological service system, which is composed of weather forecasting, climatic prediction, disaster warning, agro-meteorological services, ecological civilization and etc.," said Yu, adding that meteorology has become increasingly prominent for serving economy, society and ecological benefits, and played a significant role in the country's governance system and governance capacity modernization.

The report, which comprehensively and objectively evaluates the quality and effectiveness of China's meteorological development, shows a rapid development trend of the country's meteorological service.

Experts noted that the release of China's Meteorological Development Index will further advance the process of meteorological economic development.

CONTACT: Ms. Li, Tel: 86-10-63074558  

 
{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin comments on Catalan independence referendum
2
Moscow confirms all Russian troops left Belarus after Zapad-2017 drills
3
Las Vegas shooting kills at least 50 — police
4
Washington will not tolerate Russia’s military advantage — US military chief
5
Kremlin points to Kiev’s stance as cause for delay in deal on UN peacekeepers in Donbass
6
Putin emphasizes Beijing's "grand success" when greeting China's leader
7
Press review: OSCE to visit Crimea and what Schroeder's appointment offers Rosneft
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама