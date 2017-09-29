J.D. Power Asia Pacific 2017 China IQS Names GAC Motor the Highest-ranking Chinese Brand

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/. GAC Motor, China's fastest growing automaker, has consolidated its position of dominance in the auto industry by retaining its position as the highest ranking Chinese brand in J.D. Power Asia Pacific's 2017 China Initial Quality Studysm (IQS) for the fifth consecutive year. GAC Motor's best-selling SUV GS4 ranked third in the compact SUV category.

J.D. Power's annual report recognizes top-performing automobile brands and products by capturing the opinions and perceptions of millions of consumers. The extensive automotive surveys conducted on customer satisfaction and product quality have made the index one of the most trustworthy industry-wide.

"J.D. Power has recognized GAC Motor's quality-centric strategy. Our company has forged a new path that is directed to the high-end market, guaranteed by top quality and driven by innovation, it's the spirit of genuine craftsmanship that has motivated us to engineer every model to the highest standards," said Yu Jun, president of GAC Motor.

GAC Motor has created a full life circle management system that guarantees product quality in all four links of vehicle production from research & development, manufacturing to supply chain and sales & services, which ensures that the company achieve multi-year, cross-platform and cross-model quality consistency.

To guarantee product quality and safety, GAC Motor has established the very strict "6520" quality control system that sets the goal of "zero flaws" and improves product quality standards through six management activities, five inspections and examinations and two major flow control system.

"We have exceptionally low defective rate of supplier parts and components; the 22ppm in 2016 was far lower than the industry average, and this year we aim to achieve 10ppm, which means only 650 defectives are allowed for every 650 million supplier parts. This shows GAC Motor's confidence in its product quality control system," said Yu.

Excelling at safety performances, GAC Motor' has received top ranking on the China New Car Assessment Program (C-NCAP). And in the 2017 China Automobile After-sales Customer Satisfaction (CAACS) report released on September 20, GAC Motor ranked No.1 among all independent brands with a score of 87.74.

The company's quality first, customer-oriented strategy has led to global success. GAC Motor has sold 330,000 vehicles from January to August this year, with a 50.5 percent year-on-year increase. The GA6 sells over 16000, a 194.2 percent year-on-year increase while its premium midsize sedan GA8 has kept being one of the best sellers among Chinese brands.

"Our long-term goal is to improve our systems, strengthen institutional mechanism and drive innovation," said Yu, "Through elevating our brand in all perspectives from products to branding and services, we aim to become a world-class Chinese auto brand and globalized enterprise."

About GAC Motor

A subsidiary of GAC Group, GAC Motor develops and manufactures premium quality vehicles, engines, components and auto accessories, achieving a year-to-year growth rate of 96 percent in 2016, the highest among all Chinese brands in the corresponding period. GAC Motor has ranked the highest among all Chinese brands for five consecutive years and ninth among all global brands in 2017 China Initial Quality Studysm (IQS).

