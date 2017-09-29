Hainan Cultural Exchange Tour Arrives in Moscow

HAIKOU, China, Sept. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hainan Cultural Exchange Tour, aimed at promoting Hainan's distinctive culture, came to its second stop -- Moscow on September 23.

Lin Guangqiang, Deputy Director of Publicity Department of the CPC Hainan Provincial Committee noted in his meeting with officials of Moscow municipal government that Russia enjoys rich and colorful culture and art. He hoped the bilateral exchanges and cooperation in culture and art can enhance Russian people's understanding about Hainan culture and meanwhile promote the diversified development of Hainan culture. Besides, he expected that both parties can establish partnership in media communication, training for bilingual talents of Chinese and Russian, and other fields.

Tskhovrebov, Deputy Director of Moscow Municipal Bureau of Culture, said that China's Hainan Province is world-renowned for its tourism resources. Currently, the close Sino-Russia relationship will bring more and closer cooperation between Russia and Hainan.

In the afternoon, Song and Dance Troupe of Hainan Province gave performances at Sparrow Hills Children's Palace. Performances with distinctive Hainan features like song and dance of Li ethnic group, folk song solos, and ethnic instruments playing attracted hundreds of people including staff from Moscow government bodies and overseas Chinese society as well as students and citizens.

It was learned that Hainan received visitors totaling 405,800 person-times, including 164,000 visits from Russia between January and July, 2017.

Hainan Cultural Exchange Tour, hosted by Publicity Department of the CPC Hainan Provincial Committee, was held in Saint Petersburg, Moscow and Ulan Bator respectively between September 20 and 27.