Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Hainan Cultural Exchange Tour Arrives in Moscow

Press Releases
September 29, 9:00 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

HAIKOU, China, Sept. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hainan Cultural Exchange Tour, aimed at promoting Hainan's distinctive culture, came to its second stop -- Moscow on September 23.

Lin Guangqiang, Deputy Director of Publicity Department of the CPC Hainan Provincial Committee noted in his meeting with officials of Moscow municipal government that Russia enjoys rich and colorful culture and art. He hoped the bilateral exchanges and cooperation in culture and art can enhance Russian people's understanding about Hainan culture and meanwhile promote the diversified development of Hainan culture. Besides, he expected that both parties can establish partnership in media communication, training for bilingual talents of Chinese and Russian, and other fields.

Tskhovrebov, Deputy Director of Moscow Municipal Bureau of Culture, said that China's Hainan Province is world-renowned for its tourism resources. Currently, the close Sino-Russia relationship will bring more and closer cooperation between Russia and Hainan.

In the afternoon, Song and Dance Troupe of Hainan Province gave performances at Sparrow Hills Children's Palace. Performances with distinctive Hainan features like song and dance of Li ethnic group, folk song solos, and ethnic instruments playing attracted hundreds of people including staff from Moscow government bodies and overseas Chinese society as well as students and citizens.

It was learned that Hainan received visitors totaling 405,800 person-times, including 164,000 visits from Russia between January and July, 2017.

Hainan Cultural Exchange Tour, hosted by Publicity Department of the CPC Hainan Provincial Committee, was held in Saint Petersburg, Moscow and Ulan Bator respectively between September 20 and 27.

CONTACT: Ms. Li, Tel: 86 10 63073114

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Deputy Finance Minister says bitcoin payments will not be legalized in Russia
2
Russian top brass says Idlib airstrikes foil al-Nusra’s efforts to rescue terrorists
3
Russian lawmakers hail controversial movie Matilda
4
Russia's Gazprom Neft beefs up security at its Iraqi Kurdistan branches
5
Russian army puts up bridge in record time to deploy heavy arms, aid across Euphrates
6
Aivazovsky painting, stolen in 1976, found at auction in Switzerland
7
UK premier names Russia among Europe’s main threats
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама