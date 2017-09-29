Hainan Cultural Exchange Tour Arrives in Mongolia

Russian Arctic exhibition opens in central Moscow’s parkSociety & Culture September 29, 10:05
HAIKOU, China, Sept. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hainan Cultural Exchange Tour, aimed at promoting Hainan's distinctive culture, came to its last stop -- Ulan Bator, capital of Mongolia, on September 25 and held an art show with distinctive Hainan features on the evening of September 26.
During the activity, Lin Guangqiang, Deputy Director of Publicity Department of the CPC Hainan Provincial Committee noted in the meeting with officials of Ulan Bator municipal government that Mongolian long tune, horse head string instrument and Khoomei with distinctive cultural features of nomadic people are popular with Hainan citizens. He hoped that the bilateral exchanges and cooperation in culture and art can enhance Mongolian people's understanding about Hainan culture and meanwhile promote the diversified development of Hainan culture.
On the evening, roughly 20 performers from Song and Dance Troupe of Hainan Province gave performances with distinctive Hainan features like song and dance of Li ethnic group, folk song solos, and ethnic instruments playing. Mongolian artists also made contributions to the show. People from the culture and art circle of Ulan Bator and from overseas Chinese society as well as overseas Chinese students and citizens of Ulan Bator constituted an audience of hundreds of people.
Hainan Cultural Exchange Tour, hosted by Publicity Department of the CPC Hainan Provincial Committee, has been successively held in Saint Petersburg and Moscow shortly before.
