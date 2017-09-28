Kepware Releases KEPServerEX® Version 6.3

Donbass demands Kiev fully implement law on special statusWorld September 28, 13:35
PORTLAND, Maine, Sept. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/. Kepware®, a PTC business developing industrial connectivity software, today announced the release of the KEPServerEX version 6.3 industrial connectivity platform. Key enhancements include improved Create, Read, Update, and Delete (CRUD) functionality for the Configuration API, new time sync functionality for drivers with Electronic Flow Measurement (EFM) capabilities, a new Keyence KV Ethernet driver, and remote project loading via the ThingWorx® IoT Platform.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/563219/Kepware_KEPServerEX.jpg
"KEPServerEX version 6.3 is another strategic update to our industry-leading solution, with a focus on saving users time, streamlining their processes, and enhancing their project customization capabilities," said Jeff Bates, Kepware Product Manager. "This release will give users more control over their projects, even when connecting remotely. With version 6.3 we've also added a new driver to our industry-leading portfolio."
Included in the 6.3 release is the new Keyence KV Ethernet driver, which enables KEYENCE PLC users to easily and reliably connect KV series PLCs to diverse devices and software applications, including OPC clients and IoT solutions. KEYENCE PLCs are extremely popular in Japan, and Kepware's new Keyence KV Ethernet driver is localized in Japanese to further enhance its accessibility for Japanese-speaking users.
Along with the Keyence KV Ethernet driver, KEPServerEX version 6.3 also includes:
About Kepware
@Kepware is a software development business of PTC Inc. located in Portland, Maine. Kepware provides a portfolio of software solutions to help businesses connect diverse automation devices and software applications and enable the industrial Internet of Things. From plant floor to wellsite to windfarm, Kepware serves a wide range of customers in a variety of vertical markets including Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Building Automation, Power & Utilities, and more. Established in 1995 and now distributed in more than 100 countries, Kepware software solutions help thousands of businesses improve operations and decision-making. Learn more at https://www.kepware.com/.
About PTC
PTC has the most robust Internet of Things technology in the world. In 1986 we revolutionized digital 3D design. Now our leading IoT and AR platform and field-proven solutions bring together the physical and digital worlds to reinvent the way you create, operate, and service products. With PTC, global manufacturers and an ecosystem of partners and developers can capitalize on the promise of the IoT today and drive the future of innovation.
Media Contact
Torey Penrod-Cambra
Kepware
+1 (207) 775-1660
tpenrodcambra@ptc.com
