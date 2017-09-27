Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Changchun Recommends 120 Local Companies to the World

Press Releases
September 27, 14:12 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

CHANGCHUN, China, Sept. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/. The government of northeast China's Changchun city has introduced 120 local companies with high quality and credibility to the world in a recent event, which aimed to promote foreign investment attraction and building of the city as a regional center of Northeast Asia. 

Changchun is in the geographic center of China's northeast region and Northeast Asia. It has four national level development zones and a national level new district. It is an important industrial base and commodity grain base in China. With automobile, agricultural products and equipment manufacturing as its three pillar industries, the city also boasts six strategic emerging industries including biomedicine, new energy and photoelectric information. The city maintained an economic growth of 8 percent in the first half of the year, above the national average and leading the major cities in the region.

Jia Lina, deputy mayor of Changchun, said as an important city along the China-Mongolia-Russia economic corridor and the national Changchun-Jilin-Tumen opening-up strategy, Changchun has ten advantages including its location, resources, education, industrial bases, adequate production factors, multiple development zones and parks, favorable environment and policies. The city also seeks to open up further and integrate into the world economic development.

The First Automobile Group, CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles Co., Changchun Ouya Group, Dirui Industrial Co., Kinglaser Co. and Haoyue Group were among the companies on the list. Local specialties such as Changchun rice and birch juice wine were also promoted.

Qi Guohua, director of the city's foreign affairs office, said Changchun was famous for its automobiles, films, sculptures, scientific education and greening, and crowned as a city of happiness for nine consecutive years. The promotion would help the city's companies to "go global" and attract more investment. A strong international cooperation is conducive to the city's opening-up and development as the regional center of Northeast Asia.

CONTACT: Mr. Xu, Tel: +86-10-63074558

 
 
{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Washington will not tolerate Russia’s military advantage — US military chief
2
Kremlin comments on Russia-Turkey deal on S-400 supplies
3
Russian bombers wipe out terrorist targets in Syria with cruise missiles
4
Russian football official denies reports of racist chants at Spartak-Liverpool match
5
Russia intends to submit counterclaims to US over Open Skies Treaty
6
Russian army puts up bridge in record time to deploy heavy arms, aid across Euphrates
7
Putin relieves Russian Aerospace commander-in-chief of his duties
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама