Changchun Recommends 120 Local Companies to the World

FIFA grants right for German footballer Rausch to play for Russian squadSport September 27, 14:27
Russian football official denies reports of racist chants at Spartak-Liverpool matchSport September 27, 14:10
EU not seeking to meddle in Russian presidential election, Brussels envoy assertsWorld September 27, 13:54
Moscow fails to grasp reason why US claims that it ‘violated’ INF pact — diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 27, 13:31
Russia intends to submit counterclaims to US over Open Skies TreatyRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 27, 13:18
Diplomat says Russia-US contacts on Deir ez-Zor continueRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 27, 13:05
Press review: Russia to fight Western propaganda and Bulgaria talks pipes with GazpromPress Review September 27, 13:00
Kremlin comments on Russia-Turkey deal on S-400 suppliesRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 27, 12:53
Lawmakers urge global community to defend minority rights from Kiev’s language crusadeRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 27, 12:32
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
CHANGCHUN, China, Sept. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/. The government of northeast China's Changchun city has introduced 120 local companies with high quality and credibility to the world in a recent event, which aimed to promote foreign investment attraction and building of the city as a regional center of Northeast Asia.
Changchun is in the geographic center of China's northeast region and Northeast Asia. It has four national level development zones and a national level new district. It is an important industrial base and commodity grain base in China. With automobile, agricultural products and equipment manufacturing as its three pillar industries, the city also boasts six strategic emerging industries including biomedicine, new energy and photoelectric information. The city maintained an economic growth of 8 percent in the first half of the year, above the national average and leading the major cities in the region.
Jia Lina, deputy mayor of Changchun, said as an important city along the China-Mongolia-Russia economic corridor and the national Changchun-Jilin-Tumen opening-up strategy, Changchun has ten advantages including its location, resources, education, industrial bases, adequate production factors, multiple development zones and parks, favorable environment and policies. The city also seeks to open up further and integrate into the world economic development.
The First Automobile Group, CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles Co., Changchun Ouya Group, Dirui Industrial Co., Kinglaser Co. and Haoyue Group were among the companies on the list. Local specialties such as Changchun rice and birch juice wine were also promoted.
Qi Guohua, director of the city's foreign affairs office, said Changchun was famous for its automobiles, films, sculptures, scientific education and greening, and crowned as a city of happiness for nine consecutive years. The promotion would help the city's companies to "go global" and attract more investment. A strong international cooperation is conducive to the city's opening-up and development as the regional center of Northeast Asia.
CONTACT: Mr. Xu, Tel: +86-10-63074558