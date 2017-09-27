Changchun Recommends 120 Local Companies to the World

Changchun is in the geographic center of China's northeast region and Northeast Asia. It has four national level development zones and a national level new district. It is an important industrial base and commodity grain base in China. With automobile, agricultural products and equipment manufacturing as its three pillar industries, the city also boasts six strategic emerging industries including biomedicine, new energy and photoelectric information. The city maintained an economic growth of 8 percent in the first half of the year, above the national average and leading the major cities in the region.

Jia Lina, deputy mayor of Changchun, said as an important city along the China-Mongolia-Russia economic corridor and the national Changchun-Jilin-Tumen opening-up strategy, Changchun has ten advantages including its location, resources, education, industrial bases, adequate production factors, multiple development zones and parks, favorable environment and policies. The city also seeks to open up further and integrate into the world economic development.

The First Automobile Group, CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles Co., Changchun Ouya Group, Dirui Industrial Co., Kinglaser Co. and Haoyue Group were among the companies on the list. Local specialties such as Changchun rice and birch juice wine were also promoted.

Qi Guohua, director of the city's foreign affairs office, said Changchun was famous for its automobiles, films, sculptures, scientific education and greening, and crowned as a city of happiness for nine consecutive years. The promotion would help the city's companies to "go global" and attract more investment. A strong international cooperation is conducive to the city's opening-up and development as the regional center of Northeast Asia.

