Find the Charisma of China's Wetland in Red Beach

The red color of the marshland is very rare as the seepweed common to coastal areas is green. A recreational wooden path, possibly the most fabulous one of its kind in China, has been built for tourists to mingle with waterfowls, enjoy the fantastic wetland views and experience rich and profound local culture.

In this land of fish and rice, an exclusive culinary culture has been developed over the years. A spectacular winter fishing event is held every year in nearby Wolong Lake. For local residents, the event is more of a pray to the nature and an expression of their attachment to the river water.

The wetland provides a superior environment for rice to grow. With mitten crabs dwelling in the paddy fields, the single-season rice there has a growing period of 186 days. This rice was designated as the official rice of the 2008 Beijing Olympics Games.

Cattail bamboo shoots or pusun in Chinese, is a plant native to the lower reaches of the Liaohe River. Pusun is very sensitive to its environment, it can only grow wild and has a very low yield. The nutrient-rich food is enjoyed by many people.

Red Beach sees the perfect blend of natural scenery and industrial development. Panjin is a famous oil city. In the vicinity of the scenic spot, there are rows of derricks and extraction equipment. Thanks to strict clean production practice, no oil stain can be found on the production platforms.

It is a fantastic getaway where vacationers can do more than sightseeing. They can experience ecological agriculture, going to paddy fields to see cute crop pictures and even having their own customized croplands. Specializing in the use of bio-energy, the resort offers a splendid environment-friendly rural scenery.

