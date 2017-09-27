Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Xbox Designs One-of-a-Kind Paul Walker Inspired Xbox One S Console

Press Releases
September 27, 9:00 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/. There are few movie franchises more successful than the 'Fast and Furious' and to help commemorate that Xbox has designed a custom Xbox One S console modeled after Paul Walker's first car from The Fast and the Furious. The unique console has the same bright green and blue design as the car used in the opening scene and in the first ever race between Vin Diesel and Paul Walker.  

The console is a true piece of memorabilia for not only fans of the movie franchise but for Xbox fans as well and is signed by some of Paul Walker's closest friends and castmates including Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Cody Walker, Paul Walker's brother, and more.

One fan will have the opportunity to own the custom console as it will be raffled off on Sunday, October 1, when Xbox is partnering with Reach Out WorldWide (ROWW) to host their third-annual livestream charity event, Game4Paul. The event honors Paul Walker and his passion for people and spreading good will. All proceeds raised by the console auction will go directly back to ROWW, a disaster relief nonprofit, founded by Paul Walker, with the purpose of providing quick and efficient relief to those who need it most in the chaos after a natural disaster. Raffle tickets can be purchased now at www.game4paul.com.

"I loved the idea of Xbox going back to when it first started for Paul and The Fast and the Furious with this awesome custom console design," said Cody Walker, Paul's brother and CEO of Reach Out WorldWide. "It's so important for the work of ROWW to continue and we're so appreciative of Xbox designing this Xbox One S and raffling it off as part of our Game4Paul livestream."

"Our Xbox family is so proud to play a very small part in remembering Paul's great career and work with ROWW," said Aaron Greenberg, GM of Games Marketing at Xbox. "The team put a lot of thought into this custom console design and we are thrilled to pay homage to Paul unforgettable Fast and Furious character."

Fans who want to take part in the raffle or anyone looking to support ROWW can contribute and watch Game4Paul live at www.game4paul.com, and through the Mixer Xbox ChannelTwitch Xbox Channel and Cody Walker's Facebook page.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/562441/Xbox_Vin_Diesel_Paul_Walker_Xbox_Console.jpg

 

CONTACT: Marc Sausa, +1 212-774-4452, Marc.Sausa@img.com

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Washington will not tolerate Russia’s military advantage — US military chief
2
Five field commanders behind attack on Russian military police killed in Syria
3
US to respond to Russia’s alleged violation of Open Skies Treaty — official
4
Putin relieves Russian Aerospace commander-in-chief of his duties
5
German ex-chancellor Schroeder approved as Rosneft board chairman — source
6
Russia has evidence terrorists used sarin in April attack on Khan Sheikhoun — diplomat
7
Topol ballistic missile test launched from range in Russia's south
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама