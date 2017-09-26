IEEE Opens the European Technology Centre in Vienna, Expanding Global Presence

"Establishing the European Technology Centre marks an important step in furthering IEEE's global, strategic activities within Europe and beyond," said Karen Bartleson, IEEE president and CEO. "We see a strong foundation for collaboration and look forward to contributing important technology and policy initiatives that will help grow and strengthen the European science and innovation ecosystem."

With more than 423,000 members worldwide, including over 55,000 in Europe, IEEE brings a global perspective and strong membership base of professionals who are leading authorities in world changing technologies from computing, communications and sustainable energy systems to IoT, blockchain, biomedical engineering and many more. IEEE inspires a global community to solve shared industry and societal challenges by leveraging technology to address important global issues. IEEE nurtures, develops and advances technologies worldwide through standards development, supports the incubation of new innovations, produces highly cited publications, organizes major conferences and offers a wide range of professional and educational programs.

IEEE plans to expand on a number of strategic initiatives including the European Public Policy Initiative which aims to increase the dialogue between the European technology community and European policy makers and regulators through expert working groups in areas such as energy and information and communications technology (ICT). Activities of the European Public Policy Initiative include developing public policy position statements and organizing policy-related events, among others.

Current engagements of the European Technology Centre include participation in the European Multi-Stakeholder Platform on ICT Standardisation and in the European Innovation Summit.

IEEE contacts in Vienna include Dr. Clara Neppel, Senior Director, European Business Operations (c.neppel@ieee.org), and Dr. Hermann Brand, European Standards Affairs Director (h.brand@ieee.org).

About IEEE

IEEE is the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. Through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities, IEEE is the trusted voice in a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers, and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power, and consumer electronics. Learn more at http://www.ieee.org

Press Contact: Monika M. Stickel; m.stickel@ieee.org, T: +1-732-562-6027