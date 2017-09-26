Back to Main page
Infortrend Introduces 4 and 8-bay Storage Systems

Press Releases
September 26, 9:00 UTC+3
NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, Sept. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/. Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495) has launched their new EonStor GSe Pro 1000 series with a small 4 or 8-bay rackmount design. Even with such a small space, it fully supports data storage, file sharing, cloud integration, and all RAID functions to easily run local SAN/NAS applications. SMBs and SMEs that want entry level storage systems now have a complete product line to choose from.  

The new EonStor GSe Pro 1000 series provides a compact 1U 4-bay or 2U 8-bay NAS system with a quad-core processor and four embedded 1GbE ports to boost productivity. It also supports AES-NI hardware encryption engine to lower CPU loading, maintain system performance and security, while redundant power supplies increase service continuity, making it the ideal choice for surveillance, backup, file sharing, and email servers.

The EonStor GSe Pro family features two rackmount series, and is designed for SMBs with easy storage management and complete data services. The small rackmount designed EonStor GSe Pro 1000 series is an entry level storage, while the EonStor GSe Pro 3000 series offers higher performance and a capacity of up to 436 drives.

"We are pleased to launch the new small rackmount EonStor GSe Pro series to further complement our product line. With its compact design and affordable price, the EonStor GSe Pro is the ideal storage choice for SMBs with budget and space concerns," said Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend.

The high speed 2U 8-bay EonStor GSe Pro 3008 is available for those that demand faster performance. For more information about the EonStor GSe Pro 1000 series, click here. For the EonStor GSe Pro 3000 series, click here.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more Information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc., other trademarks property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Infortrend Technology, Inc. 
Уилсон Сун (Wilson Sung) 
Тел.: +886-2-2226-0126 8300 
Email: wilson.sung@infortrend.com 
или sales.ap@infortrend.com 

Юрий Шогенов (Yuriy.Shogenov) 
Тел.: +886-2-2226-0126 8309 
Email: yuriy.shogenov@infortrend.com 
или sales.ap@infortrend.com

 
