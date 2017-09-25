NARADA Chief Scientist - Herbert Giess presented Lead Industry Award

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/. On 20th September, the chief scientist of NARADA - Herbert Giess was presented the top award, International Lead Award, of Lead-acid battery industries at the 17th Asian Battery Conference in Malaysia.

International Lead Award was selected by the International Lead Association, presented to the scientist who has made long term achievements and contributions to the development of the lead and lead-acid battery industries across the world. To date, only 15 scientists have been presented with the award.

Previous winners were leaders of the lead and lead-acid battery areas, including the famous scientist Academician Pavlov, the inventor of lead carbon battery Doctor Lam. The award is the recognition of his contribution to the industry. Mr. Herbert Giess was born in Germany in 1945, is the Chairman of IEC / TC21 International Electrotechnical Standardization Agency, the constitutor of IEC 61427 Energy Storage International Standard and IEC 60896-21 / 22 International Standard for VRLA batteries, he has served as executive chairman of the International Lead Acid Battery Conference many times. Since 2004, Mr. Giess has been the chief scientist for NARADA. He has been long engaged in the fundamental research on international frontier chemical power supplied and applied research, and was presented the international battery industry outstanding contribution award - the IEC 1906 international standard best model award. At the meeting, the International Lead Association highly recognized Mr. Herbert Giess's achievements: he has been dedicating to lead the field of lead-acid battery research, and with great concentration in the field of materials science and electrochemistry for 50 years, his contribution to the development of lead-acid battery industries is obvious to all. Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/559935/Herbert_Giess.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/559937/narada_logo.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/559936/International_Lead_Award.jpg