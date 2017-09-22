The Guangdong 21st Century Maritime Silk Road Expo Aims to be a Major Trade Fair

At the opening ceremony, Chen Yunxian, director of the Expo's organizing committee and member of the Party Leadership Group of Guangdong Provincial Government pointed out that the Expo is an important platform for Guangdong to contribute to China's Belt and Road Initiative. The Expo has created meaningful business opportunities for enterprises and merchants of countries and regions along the Maritime Silk Road and enhanced their cooperation with Guangdong. The Expo will continue to be open and inclusive to create win-win scenarios that benefit all parties and to boost development, economy and trade steadily through cooperation.

It is natural that China, the second largest economy in the world with the largest population, has provided Malaysian enterprises with plenty of business opportunities, commented Muzambli Markam, Consul General of Malaysia in Guangzhou.

Rahual, an Indian incense merchant, said that it was the fourth time he had participated in the Expo and he had continued to win positive market responses. As usual, he has not only found new agents but established long-term cooperation with professional purchasers, restaurants, hotels, and spas from across the world.

An attendee named Bi Qing believed that, as China's economy is boosting, its consumption of overseas products would grow higher. Thus, the Expo would bring her more choices and surprises.

In addition to traditional products like tea, silk and porcelain, the Expo will also showcase other famous products, such as Sri Lankan sapphire and black tea, Iranian silk crafts, saffron and nuts, Russian spirit and honey, South African diamond and aloe vera, Italian wine and olive oil and Malaysian cubilose, according to the organizing committee.

Mr. Keller from Switzerland presented a business platform rather than products at the Expo. Seeing the business opportunities created by the Belt and Road Initiative, he began to sell products from countries along the Maritime Silk Road to China and began to introduce Chinese products to the world. At this Expo, the wide variety of products was so great and beyond his expectation, and he anticipated to be satisfied with his orders in the following days.

It can be seen that, with its increasing international influence, the Maritime Silk Road Expo has become an important bridge and symbol for further economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation between Guangdong and countries along the Maritime Silk Road. It is evolving into a major international exhibition and trade fair in southern China.