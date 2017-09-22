Back to Main page
World Largest Plant Maze Settled in Dafeng of Jiangsu

Press Releases
September 22, 9:32 UTC+3
1 pages in this article

YANCHENG, China, Sept. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/. Now the largest plant maze in the world is Heiner Indre Plant Maze in France, covering a land area of 40,000 square meters. But this will be changed by the Seven-color Flower Field Hawaii Plant Maze in Dafeng of China. The Seven-color Flower Field Hawaii Plant Maze was officially settled in Dafeng and its construction was started in March 2017. It covers a land area of 45,000 square meters, 5,000 square meters larger than Heiner Indre Plant Maze in France. 

According to an official of Dafeng Tourist Administration, this project not only penetrates the maze culture into garden, but also adds elements of humanistic care, leisure-making and recreation and children's interest fairyland, thus integrating the "maze, garden and fairyland". This project collects the strong points of plant mazes worldwide, gathers over 600 plants and flowers, and designs in a unique style. It is expected to open on October 1, 2017.

CONTACT: Ms. Cui, Tel: 86-10-63074558

