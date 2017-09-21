"Japan Official Travel App," New App for Tourists in Japan, Goes Live

TOKYO, Sept. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/. The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) is officially launching the "Japan Official Travel App," its tourism app for iOS and Android devices, on September 21, 2017.

Please download: http://www.jnto.go.jp/smartapp/

The app is aimed at international tourists traveling to Japan and offers information on tourism destinations nationwide, including rural areas, transport information and essential information, in multiple languages in the event of an emergency or disaster. It acts as a comprehensive tourism portal offering everything a visitor to Japan may need in one place. Drawing on both JNTO and Japan Tourism Agency's tourism information, as well as in collaboration with the various services offered by private-sector firms, the app is designed to improve the overall travel experience in Japan.

JNTO plans to partner with other service providers and add content to the app in order to make travel in Japan a fun, stress-free experience for people everywhere.

Japan Official Travel App: Summary

Application features Features regular tourism articles, with content covering all areas of Japan authored by resident writers in their native languages (English, Korean, Chinese (traditional and simplified))

Route guidance and navigation

Spot search based on current location

Providing emergency awareness information in the event of a disaster

Showcasing other useful apps for international tourists operated by private companies Languages Offered in English, Korean and Chinese (traditional and simplified) Download URLs (free to download and use)

iOS: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/japan-official-travel-app/id1230367186?mt=8

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.go.jnto.jota



