Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

"Japan Official Travel App," New App for Tourists in Japan, Goes Live

Press Releases
September 21, 9:00 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

TOKYO, Sept. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/. The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) is officially launching the "Japan Official Travel App," its tourism app for iOS and Android devices, on September 21, 2017.

Please download: http://www.jnto.go.jp/smartapp/

The app is aimed at international tourists traveling to Japan and offers information on tourism destinations nationwide, including rural areas, transport information and essential information, in multiple languages in the event of an emergency or disaster. It acts as a comprehensive tourism portal offering everything a visitor to Japan may need in one place. Drawing on both JNTO and Japan Tourism Agency's tourism information, as well as in collaboration with the various services offered by private-sector firms, the app is designed to improve the overall travel experience in Japan.

JNTO plans to partner with other service providers and add content to the app in order to make travel in Japan a fun, stress-free experience for people everywhere.

Japan Official Travel App: Summary

  1. Application features
    • Features regular tourism articles, with content covering all areas of Japan authored by resident writers in their native languages (English, Korean, Chinese (traditional and simplified))
    • Route guidance and navigation
    • Spot search based on current location
    • Providing emergency awareness information in the event of a disaster
    • Showcasing other useful apps for international tourists operated by private companies
  2. Languages
    •  Offered in English, Korean and Chinese (traditional and simplified)
  3. Download URLs (free to download and use)
    iOS: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/japan-official-travel-app/id1230367186?mt=8
    Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.go.jnto.jota


CONTACT: Mr. Kenji Yoshida, Ms. Izumi Yamamoto, Global Marketing Department, Japan National Tourism Organization, Tel: +81-3-6691-3893, Email: sentsu@jnto.go.jp

 
 
{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow warns US any shellings of Russian task force by Syrian opposition will be thwarted
2
US fighter jets escort Russian bombers over Baltic and Norwegian Seas
3
Russian Defense Ministry rejects Vilnius 'airspace violation' accusations as politicized
4
New XC40 Completes Global Volvo Line-Up for Fast-Growing Premium SUV Segment
5
UN peacekeepers should use force only for self-defense — Lavrov
6
Russian Defense Ministry develops electromagnetic gun to counter drones
7
Having a New Volvo XC40 Will be as Hassle Free as Having a Mobile Phone
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама