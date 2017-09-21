Having a New Volvo XC40 Will be as Hassle Free as Having a Mobile Phone

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, September 21, 2017/PRNewswire/. Volvo Cars, the premium carmaker, is inventing a new model of car access with the launch of the new Volvo XC40 and the new 'Care by Volvo' subscription service. This will make having a car as transparent, easy and hassle free as having a phone: a national, ready-negotiated monthly fee, combined with getting a new car every 24 months.

After ordering online, Care by Volvo customers will be able to drive away in a new Volvo without having to worry about the traditional extras such as down payments, insurances, taxes, service fees and geographical or customer age related differences.

Furthermore, Care by Volvo will, depending on regional availability, offer a range of digital concierge services, such as fuelling, cleaning, service pick-up and e-commerce delivery to the car.

XC40 drivers will also be the first Volvo customers who can share their car with friends and family with a new digital key technology. This sharing feature comes as standard for Care by Volvo customers.

Håkan Samuelsson, President and CEO, said: "With Care by Volvo, we introduce a new car access for the modern age. In a time where consumers are used to transparent flat-fees for all sort of services, the traditional process of buying and owning a car can be perceived rather complicated. Care by Volvo changes all of that."

The new XC40, launched this week in Milan, will be the first model on which Care by Volvo is offered. Other Volvo models will be included over time, as will new digital concierge services.

Care by Volvo is a concept that will develop and expand over time. The central focus is on offering customers convenient access to the sense of freedom a car is meant to deliver.

"Our aim with Care by Volvo is to provide our customers with a transparent, premium car user experience. With a fixed monthly payment, Volvo Cars provides a truly customer-focused alternative to the traditional purchase or leasing. Time is a luxury for our customers, and with this service we are able to free up time in their daily lives. This is simply making life easier for our customers," said Thomas Andersson, Vice President Care by Volvo at Volvo Cars.

Earlier this month, Volvo announced the acquisition of the technology platform and key staff of Luxe, a US-based premium valet and concierge service company. The acquisition is another example of Volvo´s ongoing development in the area of digital consumer experiences.

Care by Volvo is first available for buyers of the new Volvo XC40 in the following markets: Sweden, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Norway, Poland and the United States. Other markets will follow at a later stage.

