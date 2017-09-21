Back to Main page
Global Cyber Alliance Expands International Operations

Press Releases
September 21, 10:02 UTC+3
LONDON, Sept. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/. The Global Cyber Alliance (GCA) today bolstered its ability to confront international cyber risk with the addition of two international leaders. Industry veteran Andy Bates will join GCA as executive director for the United Kingdom, Europe, Middle East and Africa, while Terry Wilson will lead outreach for the same four regions.

Bates, who brings more than 25 years of technical and executive experience at global leaders Racal, Cable & Wireless, Level 3 Communications, and Verizon EMEA, will serve as a member of the GCA senior leadership team. He will help develop global strategy and operations. Wilson, a long-time police detective and most recently the cyber programme lead for the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC), will focus on expanding GCA's partnerships.

"GCA is very pleased to announce that Andy and Terry have joined GCA.  With their extensive experience in the private sector and in law enforcement, respectively, they will help drive GCA's global engagement with these key communities," said Phil Reitinger, president and CEO of GCA.  "We look forward to expanding GCA's European headquarters and relationships."

GCA, with headquarters in New York City and London and plans to open an office in Brussels, is committed to providing real, implementable solutions to reduce Internet security risks, bolster trust and enable the Internet to reach its full potential as a facilitator of commerce and communication.

"The Internet provides tremendous opportunities to improve the lives of people across the globe," Bates said. "However, a strong cybersecurity foundation must be constructed to ensure that we can help the most people possible. GCA is playing a vital role in combating cybercrime, and I'm glad to have the opportunity to be part of that."

"Andy has an excellent track-record in leadership and implementation, and has extensive experience working with a range of sectors and across multiple technologies.  With his considerable expertise and skills, as well as his great energy, drive and determination, I know he will be a very valuable asset to the GCA team," said Troels Oerting, chairman of the Global Cyber Alliance Board of Directors and chief information security officer at Barclays. "Terry has had an impressive career with the police and is an excellent team-player who has a key strength in developing strong partnerships.  I know he will apply his considerable talent and passion to his new role."

For the past year, GCA has focused on decreasing the risk of email-born phishing attacks through its tool that enables organizations of all sizes to deploy the Domain-based Messaging Authentication, Reporting and Conformance (DMARC) protocol, a free and internationally recognized solution that reduces email spoofing. DMARC can stop spammers and phishers from using an organization's name to trick unsuspecting customers and conduct cyber attacks. DMARC provides insight into any attempts to spam, phish or spear-phish using an organization's brand or name.

"Andy and Terry bring a tremendous combination of experience from law enforcement and business with them and this will help further our mission to identify and tackle cyber threats," said Ian Dyson, commissioner of the City of London Police.

"Andy and Terry each bring enormous technical knowledge, as well as senior-level leadership experience in the private and public sectors, respectively.  They make stellar additions to the already strong GCA team," said John Gilligan, Center for Internet Security board chair.

About the Global Cyber Alliance

The Global Cyber Alliance (GCA) is an international, cross-sector effort dedicated to confronting cyber risk and improving our connected world. It is a catalyst to bring communities of interest and affiliations together in an environment that sparks innovation with concrete, measurable achievements. While most efforts at addressing cyber risk have been industry, sector, or geographically specific, GCA partners across borders and sectors. GCA's mantra "Do Something. Measure It." is a direct reflection of its mission to eradicate systemic cyber risks.

GCA, a 501(c)3, was founded in September 2015 by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, the City of London Police, and the Center for Internet Security. Learn more at www.globalcyberalliance.org.

CONTACT: Josh Zecher, Vrge Strategies, Phone: (703) 930-4941, email: josh@vrge.us

 

