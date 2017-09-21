2018 International Signs and LED Exhibition Coming to Guangzhou

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/. The 2018 International Signs and LED Exhibition (ISLE 2018) will take place from March 3-6 in Area B of the Canton Fair Complex in Guangzhou, China. More than 1,600 exhibitors as well as 200,000 visitors from around the world are expected to attend.

Featuring LED Displays & Applications, LED Lighting & New Technology, Engraving Machinery, and advertising signs, ISLE 2018 will serve global buyers as a premium industrial platform for buying and sourcing signs and LEDs for the advertising and LED industries.

"We hope the fair will offer participants a valuable opportunity for bilateral communication and cooperation," said Mr Lee Yingjie, Director of ISLE. "It is our mission to help them capture market insights, and embrace industrial dynamics and leading techniques."

LED Display Zones Showcase Premium Solutions

ISLE 2018 will include a new area for Commercial Display Technology & Applications, providing integrated solutions. New featured companies include An Shan DAE WHA Display and GKG Precision Machine Co., LTD., the leading LED packaging machine supplier and the largest vendor of automatic solder paste printers in China. Exhibitors such as Bako, the leader in surface-mount devices (SMD) & HD Displays will also expand their presence.

Advertising Signs and Machinery Zone Gathers Industry Leaders

The Engraving Machinery zone will feature world-renowned brands through a strategic partnership with the Shanghai International Ad & Sign Technology & Equipment Exhibition (APPP expo). Exhibitors from corporate headquarters include Shenzhen Just Motion Control Electromechanics Co., Ltd., Silkscreen printing has also been added into this section.

Awards in Advertising Signs Sector

The Advertising Signs section, themed "Typography in China," will host a series of activities including competitions, forums, and sign certification.

ISLE 2018 will also feature areas dedicated to Signs, Displays & Related Materials, DLP Splicing, LCD/PDP Splicing, Projection Displays, Digital Signage & Tablet Displays, Engraving, Bending Machines & Light Boxes, and Inkjet Printing.

About ISLE

The 2018 International Signs and LED Exhibition (ISLE), organized by Canton Fair Advertising Co., Ltd and the China Foreign Trade Guangzhou Exhibition General Corp (CFTE), is a fully integrated LED industry chain solution platform for professional, charismatic and intelligent advertising signs.

For more information, please visit: http://www.isle.org.cn/en/

CONTACT: Sarah Li, +86-138-0928-0354, lizefan@cantonfairad.com