Clarivate Analytics uses citations to forecast Nobel Prize winners

Each year since 2002, analysts at Clarivate Analytics have mined millions of citations in the Web of Science to identify top-tier researchers in physiology or medicine, physics and chemistry – fields recognized by the Nobel Prizes in science. It also names Citation Laureates in economics since the Swedish National Bank established an award in this domain, in memory of Alfred Nobel, in 1968.

Citation Laureates are scientists and economists whose publications have been cited so often by their colleagues – and thus who have been so influential – that they are forecast as potential recipients of the Nobel Prize in this year or in the future.

In 15 years, 43 Citation Laureates have gone on to receive Nobel honors.

A good bet for a Nobel Prize this year may be the award in Physics for the detection of gravitational waves resulting from the coalescence of black holes, something predicted by Einstein more than a century ago. The likely recipients would be Kip S. Thorne of Caltech and Rainer Weiss of MIT, who were named Clarivate Analytics Citation Laureates last year.

There are many noteworthy nominees. For the first time, Russian scientists have been named Citation Laureates. This year's cohort also includes researchers from Denmark, Germany, Greece, India, Japan, The Netherlands, South Korea and Taiwan, as well as from the UK and USA. They are listed below.

The 2017 Clarivate Analytics Citation Laureates:

PHYSIOLOGY or MEDICINE

Lewis C. Cantley

Meyer Director and Professor of Cancer Biology, Sandra and Edward Meyer Cancer Center, Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, NY, USA

For discovering the signaling pathway phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and elucidation of its role in tumor growth

Karl J. Friston

Professor of Imaging Neuroscience and Wellcome Principal Research Fellow, Wellcome Trust Centre for Neuroimaging, University College London, London, UK

For fundamental contributions to the analysis of brain imaging data, specifically through statistical parametric mapping and voxel-based morphometry

Yuan Chang

American Cancer Society Research Professor, Distinguished Professor of Pathology, and UPMC Endowed Chair in Cancer Virology, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, PA, USA

-and-

Patrick S. Moore

Director of the Cancer Virology Program, University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute, American Cancer Society Research Professor, Distinguished Professor of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics and the Pittsburgh Foundation Chair in Innovative Cancer Research, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, PA, USA

For their discovery of the Kaposi's sarcoma-associated herpes virus, or human herpesvirus 8 (KSHV/HHV8)

PHYSICS

Phaedon Avouris

IBM Fellow and Group Leader for Nanometer Scale Science and Technology, Thomas J. Watson Research Center, Yorktown Heights, NY, USA

-and-

Cornelis (Cees) Dekker

Distinguished University Professor and Director of the Kavli Institute of Nanoscience, Delft University of Technology, Delft, The Netherlands, Delft, The Netherlands

-and-

Paul McEuen

John A. Newman Professor of Physical Science, Department of Physics, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY, USA

For seminal contributions to carbon-based electronics

Mitchell J. Feigenbaum

Toyota Professor, Laboratory of Mathematical Physics, Rockefeller University, New York, NY USA

For pioneering discoveries in nonlinear and chaotic physical systems and for identification of the Feigenbaum Constant

Rashid A. Sunyaev

Director and Scientific Member at the Max Planck Institute for Astrophysics in Garching, Germany (since 1995), Head of the High-Energy Astrophysics Department of the Institute for Space Research, Russian Academy of Sciences, Moscow (in 1982 - 2002; Chief Scientist since 1992); Visiting Professor of the Institute for Advanced Study, Princeton (since 2010), Moscow, Russia

For his profound contributions to our understanding of the universe, including its origins, galactic formation processes, disk accretion of black holes, and many other cosmological phenomena

CHEMISTRY

John E. Bercaw

Centennial Professor of Chemistry, Emeritus, Division of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, Caltech, Pasadena, CA, USA

-and-

Robert G. Bergman

Gerald E.K. Branch Distinguished Professor, Department of Chemistry, University of California Berkeley, Berkeley, CA USA

-and-

Georgiy B. Shul'pin

Senior Scientific Researcher, N. N. Semenov Institute of Chemical Physics, Russian Academy of Sciences, Moscow, Russia

For critical contributions to C-H functionalization

Jens Nørskov

Leland T. Edwards Professor in the School of Engineering and Professor of Photon Science and Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, Department of Chemical Engineering, Stanford University, Stanford, CA, USA

For fundamental advances, theoretical and practical, in heterogeneous catalysis on solid surfaces

Tsutomu Miyasaka

Professor of Photoelectrochemistry and Energy Science, Faculty of Biomedical Engineering and Graduate School of Engineering, Toin University of Yokohama; group leader of national research projects funded by Japan Science Technology Agency (JST) and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Yokohama, Japan

-and-

Nam-Gyu Park

Professor, School of Chemical Engineering, Sungkyunkwan University, Seoul, South Korea

-and-

Henry J. Snaith

Professor in Physics, Clarendon Laboratory, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK

For their discovery and application of perovskite materials to achieve efficient energy conversion

ECONOMICS

Colin F. Camerer

Robert Kirby Professor of Behavioral Finance and Economics, Division of Humanities and Social Sciences, and Tianqiao and Chrissy Chen Center for Social and Decision Neuroscience Leadership Chair, Caltech, Pasadena, CA, USA

-and-

George F. Loewenstein

Herbert A. Simon University Professor of Economics and Psychology, Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, PA, USA

For pioneering research in behavioral economics and in neuroeconomics

Robert E. Hall

Robert and Carole McNeil Joint Hoover Senior Fellow and Professor of Economics, Stanford University, Stanford, CA, USA

For his analysis of worker productivity and studies of recessions and unemployment

Michael C. Jensen

Jesse Isidor Straus Professor of Business Administration, Emeritus, Business School, Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, USA

-and-

Stewart C. Myers

Robert C. Merton (1970) Professor of Financial Economics, Emeritus, Sloan School of Management, MIT, Cambridge, MA, USA

-and-

Raghuram G. Rajan

Katherine Dusak Miller Distinguished Service Professor of Finance, Booth School of Business, University of Chicago, Chicago, IL, USA

For their contributions illuminating the dimensions of decisions in corporate finance

For detailed information on the methodology of this study, the Citation Laureates and their fields of research and institutional affiliations visit: https://clarivate.com/2017-citation-laureates/

